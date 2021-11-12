Best weighted blankets: we tested 6 in search of a peaceful night's sleep

Along with pillow sprays and breathing exercise s, weighted blankets are a key player in an insomniacs 'get to sleep' tool kit.

Weighted blankets are generally filled with glass beads, although heavy woven cotton ones are rising in popularity recently. They recreate the feeling of being held or hugged, which is just as comforting as it sounds (you can also now buy weighted robes, for pre-bed relaxation !).

Troubled sleepers swear by them for helping combat stress and anxiety, to relax both body and mind for a more peaceful sleep. In fact, a study by the American Academy of Sleep Medicine reported that people who suffer from insomnia alongside depression, anxiety or ADHD slept better when they used a weighted blanket, plus felt less depressed and anxious.

If you toss and turn in bed, a heavy blanket (they usually weigh around 6kg or 12lb for an adult) may be the marginal gain that brings a more restful night's sleep.

How do weighted blankets work?

Rising levels of anxiety and insomnia have contributed to the boom in weight blankets, but they've been used medically for decades, traditionally to calm children with autism and ADHD. A 2010 study in the British Medical Journal found that children with ADHD fell asleep faster when using a weighted blanket plus improved attention levels the next day at school.

Physically, the gentle weight helps ground your body and encourage stillness, which is particularly helpful when you’re trying to get to sleep.

The weight also has a positive hormonal impact, helping to calm anxious or active minds. "Studies show that applying gentle pressure – a technique known as Deep Touch Pressure therapy (DTP) - can help reduce nighttime levels of stress hormone cortisol by 30 per cent as well as promote the release of dopamine and serotonin by 30 per cent," explains Sam Hochland, founder of weighted blanket brand Mela.

You might think that a load of glass beads inside a blanket would be on the noisy side, but they're generally made with anti-rustle pellets to stop this. Some models such as Gravity Blanket may be filled with polyester or plastic beads and some come with polyester covers. If you are after an eco choice, it's worth checking the spec for natural and recyclable materials.

Can you share a weighted blanket?

If you share your bed with a partner, it's recommended you have a weighted blanket to yourself, they're designed for individual use because it's calibrated for your weight. The larger the blanket the more consideration is involved on how to clean it. Baloo makes them in sizes right up to an 11kg super king and a large double bed comforter. They advise taking them to the laundry to spare your washing machine drum.

Are weighted blankets warm?

If you find thick winter duvets too hot, the idea of a weighted blanket might sound stifling, but because they distribute the weight evenly they aren't overly warm. It's sometimes recommended you have your weighted blanket as your only blanket but if you feel the cold, it goes under or over your duvet as an extra layer, depending on whether it has a washable cover.

How much does a weighted blanket weigh?

A weighted blanket should weigh between ten and 12 per cent of your body weight, according to Sam Hochland. "This helps you get the right amount of pressure, without feeling restricted," he says. For most adults, that's around a six-to-nine kg blanket.

What do weighted blankets feel like?

Other than heavy, they feel like a normal blanket. Many come with a cover, with little corner ties to keep it in place inside the cover and stop it sagging to one corner. If you're claustrophobic you might not like the sensations of a weighted blanket. One of our testers reported that it felt rather like in a hotel bed in which the duvet has been tucked in at the bottom.

It's worth noting that weighted blankets don’t work with normal duvet covers. They need to be attached to a cover with ties inside and the blanket itself need to be fitted with special loops, otherwise your weighted blanket will bunch up inside the cover. Most of those we tried came with their own washable cover, but because the blanket itself is often not standard duvet size, you may be limited as to what you can cover it with – important if you have a specific interior design preference in your bedroom!

It doesn’t matter if you’re a stomach, side, starfish or back sleeper, weighted blankets are suitable for anyone’s sleep style.

How do you wash weighted blankets?

The covers can be washed as you'd wash any duvet cover. The blanket itself can also be placed in your washing machine, as long as your machine doesn't have a weight limit. If it does you'll need to take it to the launderette.

Keen to see if weighted blankets could really make a difference, we put them through their paces. Read on for our verdict.

Weighted blanket reviews

To help you fall back to sleep: Emma Hug Weighted Blanket, from £109.45