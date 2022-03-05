The 10 best crystals for beginners

We totally get that crystals are considered to be quite out there, and we’d never try to push them on anyone, but personally we love them. Even sceptics can agree that they’re not going to do you any harm. You can take the information below with a pinch of salt or, if you’re interested to know more, there are plenty of detailed guides out there. These are the ten crystals that we use most often and that we recommend to our friends and the people we work with.

Amethyst

Said to bring peace and tranquillity to the home and it’s calming for the mind.

Creates a protective shield that wards off negative energy. Katia’s son Huxley sleeps with a small amethyst under his pillow.

Black Obsidian

Shields you against negativity and absorbs negativity in the environment.

Always in Nadia’s pocket.

Rose Quartz

The ultimate heart healer.

The stone of love towards yourself and others.

A great wedding or new baby gift.

Clear Quartz

Brings clarity of mind and clears confusion.

Assists in clear communication.

Excellent for meditation.

Sun Pyrite

The stone for manifestation and taking action to create abundance in your life.

Also helps to bring mental clarity.

Smoky Quartz

Grounding.

Offers protection from electromagnetic fields and computers.

Always on our desks and near the router.

Titanium Aura Quartz

The most powerful and highest vibration of all quartz.

Helps you to be grounded, centred and energised all at once.

Tiger's Eye

Keeps you grounded and calm, regardless of the situation.

Gives the carrier strength in difficult situations.

Katia’s kids carry these in their pockets.

Carnelian

Helps with taking big leaps of faith and action to manifest your dreams.

Promotes positive life choices and success.

A good one to add to a manifesting altar (like a vision board but in a physical space).

Citine

Said to boost the energy of the other crystals around it.

Great for manifestation, prosperity and abundance.

Using crystals to create peace

When it comes to peace, these are the crystals that we like to have in our homes as a reminder to tap into that feeling whenever we can.

Amethyst, for peace and tranquillity.

Clear quartz, the master healer.

Petrified wood, for patience and trusting in the flow of life.

If you want to step it up a notch, you can try making a crystal grid; having more crystals leading to your central crystal is said to create a stronger and quicker result.