Jody Shield: from peace of mind to a pay-rise - how meditation can help

When I was working in my old advertising agency office, I looked around and saw that everyone around me was burned out, unhappy and uninspired. I knew I had to change something in my life or I’d end up like everyone else. Something inside me was triggered and I knew I had to figure out what I had to do in the world which felt authentic, genuine and me. There were so many unknowns which scared the hell out of me, but somehow I knew I had to move. It felt like the longer I stayed put, the more I would wither and lose my identity and my spark. A little voice inside me told me to ‘quit my job’ and I listened and did it.

Meditation has helped me to slow down. Living in a city gets you aligned with a frenetic energy and pace of life. Naturally we speed up to keep up. We believe we have to move quickly, and make fast decisions. Yet what we don’t realise is that we can create our own pace to live our life. Meditation enables us to slow everything down and have more clarity in our minds to make better decisions.

I now run a mentorship programme where most of my clients are wanting to get insight and clarity around what they want to do next with their lives. Generally I’m finding people are in limbo and are looking for guidance and support with making really big, life-changing decisions and new chapters. Other common topics include: love and relationships; finding more love or deeper connections with people, confidence and empowerment; feeling stronger and more confident in life to make bolder decisions and speak in public, finances and self-worth; being able to earn more and feel good about it.

Meditation has helped me in so many ways, firstly by connecting me to myself. When we’re more connected to ourselves, we can better understand what we really want from life. We spend so much of our time being disconnected and avoiding ourselves that we forget what lights us up. Meditation is a way of hearing that little inner voice of support that we all have (but rarely hear) so it can let us know the best way to move forward in life. It helps us create space in between our crazy thought patterns so we can get ‘in tune’ with ourselves and our intuition.

I believe in the mind/body/soul connection and observe everyone in this holistic way. We are multi-layered humans and we need to be viewed as such. My work is of an energetic nature - whether I’m speaking on stage, teaching tapping, meditating or intuitive mentoring, my main focus is to keep the energy of the person(s) high and vibrant. Transformation happens easiest at this level. I’ve trained in numerous methods of healing and transformational speaking techniques. My techniques are alternative, meaning non-traditional therapy. My work is experiential and intuitive, which means that I don’t have a one-size-fits-all approach or follow a set process.

I work in a fluid, flexible way, adapting and changing my language and techniques depending upon the person(s) sitting in front of me. This means I’m challenged daily and have to be really skilled at listening carefully and acting on insight and intuition as soon as I receive it. I’ve had hundreds of testimonials from clients (women and men) who have gotten pregnant (after trying for years), found love, had a £50k pay-rise, found their inner confidence and are vastly happier now than they’ve ever been. I’ve helped clients on the brink of suicide, overcome trauma such as the tsunami, find peace with chronic anxiety and generally overcome what feels like the impossible (in their eyes).

When I worked in my corporate job, I wished I’d had a resource full of modern tools and techniques that I’d been able to tap into and this was the inspiration behind my book. I wanted practical but powerful things I could use to help me feel more confident and strong in my life. LifeTonic originated from my own need and then as I worked with clients in my new career, I realised there was a big demand from others.

I’m seeing the popularity of wellbeing in healthy eating and exercise and I’m now seeing an emergence in a need to know ourselves on a deeper level. So, I created this toolbox of modern, relatable, accessible self-help tools that people could use anytime, anywhere and feel empowered using them. To help people realise that you don’t necessarily have to go see a therapist to get help, actually you have the power to do some great simple work on yourself to get you started. We’ve lost the faith and trust in ourselves and it’s a good first step to get this back.