Join our IRL manifesting workshop at The Organic Pharmacy, London

Manifesting – the practice of taking positive steps to realise your goals - is one of the biggest self-care trends of the moment and we’re giving you the chance to experience it at our latest in-person event.

We're inviting you to The Organic Pharmacy flagship store in London’s Marylebone to enjoy an evening manifestation ritual, breathwork, an energetic cleanse, meditation and wellness goodie bag.

Put 16 March in your diary. Here's the plan...

To set the mood, Get The Gloss Editorial Director Victoria Woodhall, a yoga teacher and breath coach, will guide you through a short balancing breath sequence.

Next, the Manifesting Ritual, which will be hosted by House of Roxy co-founder Roxy Marrone. This ritual, which takes place just ahead of March’s full moon, allows you to understand manifestation through Roxy's guidance and take part in a powerful ritual to help release what no longer serves you. Let go of the past and manifest your glossiest self!

The Organic Pharmacy co-founder and shaman Margo Marrone will then guide you through an energetic cleanse, and The Organic Pharmacy’s expert team of homeopaths and beauty therapists will be on hand for vitamin and mineral scans as well as advice on everything from skincare to internal health.

Exclusive treats and offers

You will also receive a ‘reset’ goodie bag worth £115 with a selection of healthy drinks and snacks including £75 worth of Organic Pharmacy experiences: a voucher for Organic Pharmacy mini Rose Crystal facial at the flagship Marylebone store plus a vitamin and mineral scan as well as CBD drops from Dr Watson and tiger nut granola from Strp'd.

What's more, there's 20 per cent off everything in-store on the night, exclusively for ticket holders. The Organic Pharmacy infuses formulations that integrate herbal, homeopathic and cosmetics to create new standards in clean, high-performance beauty. Using organic ingredients wherever possible, they place as much emphasis on topical care as we do on health and balance.

When: Wednesday 16 March 2022

Where: The Organic Pharmacy, Marylebone flagship store, 51 Marylebone High Street, London W1U 5HW

Time: 6.30-8.30pm

Tickets: £40, includes goodie bag worth £115 and 20% off shopping in-store on the night.

