Can a destress retreat help prevent burnout?

This is fast becoming my favourite place. Lefay Resort and Spa, an East-meets-West retreat in the hills overlooking Lake Garda in northern Italy, saved my life a couple of years ago. I tried its sleep programme and came back a new woman. It was truly a life-changing and saving experience. I went from sleeping only three or four hours a night to six or seven. So when I heard about their new five-day stress relieving programme, called ‘Recovery of Original Energy’, I knew it had my name on it.

Like many working mothers, my adrenals are frazzled and I’m constantly on the edge trying to meet the demands of my eight-year-old twin daughters, my new beauty range Ateh Jewel Beauty (my foundation for darker skin is about to launch) and my career as a film producer and journalist. It would seem I’m not alone. According to the Mental Health Foundation 74 per cent of UK adults describe themselves as ‘overwhelmed or unable to cope’ and out of this group, an astonishing 81 per cent are women. Depressingly, this doesn’t surprise me. I'm part of the generation of ‘wonder women’ who were taught we could have it all - omitting to mention that we'd have to do it all, which has left many of us burnt out. Being a multi-hyphenate isn’t always all it’s cracked up to be. I don’t think there are enough hyphens in the world to describe what we do.

Lefay is nestled high in the majestic and peaceful mountains overlooking Lake Garda, set in 27 acres of woodland and olive groves in the Alto Garda, a national park. The hotel is 5-star glam, with breathtaking panoramic views and a touch of a Bond villain lair. The award-winning family-owned resort is committed to sustainability - it's 100 per cent carbon neutral and the spa uses organic eco-certified local ingredients, employs local staff and oozes warmth, charm and ethical authenticity, which I really respect. The Recovery of Original Energy stress relief programme takes a holistic approach to stress management and is overseen by western doctors trained in Chinese medicine. The focus is on treatments that calm the nervous system with acupuncture, massage, teas and gentle exercise and a guided walk in nature. My stress relief programme

First I had a consultation with a medical doctor who also specialises in psychology. He strapped me to an ANS (autonomic nervous system) monitoring machine to measure my current stress levels. The snazzy cutting-edge device looks like the sleeve you use when taking your blood pressure and it connects to an iPad. Predictably, my readings for heart rate, blood pressure and sympathetic adrenergic function which shows how much I'm in fight-or-flight mode, showed that I was indeed very stressed. Luckily I was in the right place. I was then prescribed an array of treatments to help me bring those readings down. The programme is jam-packed full of treatments to help you relax and more than that, to teach you to relax when you get back home. I had between three and five activities a day ranging from reflexology to rebalancing qi gong exercises, breathing sessions, a craniosacral treatment, which knocked me out within 10 seconds and made me need even more of a lie down afterwards, moxibustion treatments and several of rebalancing massages to calm down my adrenals. The programme was full but it never felt overwhelming and I had lots of time to sit and be still, which was all part of the healing. My first treatment was acupuncture to help rebalance the energy running through your body. It felt very potent - as though I was pressing the reset button on my body. I've long been a fan of acupuncture. During my first session many years ago, I was told my womb was on fire (I had my twins naturally at first try) and I had sluggish digestion (I have since found out I have a gluten sensitivity). I've been a true believer. During my session meridian points were stimulated to help boost my energy flow and relaxation using both needles and moxibustion. This is where heat is created by burning black carbon sticks which look rather like incense and having them waved above the skin on acupuncture points to help energise these meridian points. It worked so instantaneously that I nodded off, despite having a face and body full of needles. when I started to slow down my eating patterns changed. After a couple of days, I didn't want to snack By the end of day 1, my sleep was much deeper and I began to feel myself unfurl. The very act of saying you want to take time to recharge, look after yourself and destress is very powerful. Many of us, especially women, have grown up to believe that taking care of ourselves is to be selfish - telling that the word self-care has only just entered our vocabulary! I know this only too well as I paid the price for not listening to my body when it told me to slow down. I used sugar to fuel my 100mph lifestyle and my pancreas and body came crashing down. I gave myself type 2 diabetes. MORE GLOSS: Ateh Jewel 'My eating was out of control, I had to confront some painful truths' I have learnt the hard way that self-care isn't selfish, it's essential if you want to take care of yourself and be strong for your loved ones. You can't give to anyone if your tank is empty. Health is wealth - not tuning into your body, resting and taking care of yourself can lead to serious illness. If you don't stop once in a while your body will do it for you through exhaustion and, as happened to me, literally crashing.