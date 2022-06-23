A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

With a popular podcast series, regular fashion slots on This Morning and a cool 407k Instagram followers, it's hard to imagine that, behind-the-scenes, former model Lisa Snowdon , 50, was experiencing debilitating health problems just a few years ago. We're talking insomnia , hair thinning , severe anxiety and periods so heavy she was afraid of sitting down in public – all changes she now knows were due to the perimenopause which started eight years ago in her early 40s.

"My symptoms developed year by year. Initially, when I was 42, I was put on antidepressants but I quickly knew there was something else going on, " she tells us. "My menstrual cycles became really erratic and I often couldn't get out of bed because I had such pain and heavy bleeding. I was scared to sit in a restaurant or on a bus – it was like I was haemorrhaging blood."

"Then I started getting angry rages, too. I could be having a great day then something would just change and I'd turn into a crazy person. Next, came the extreme night sweats that would leave the bed soaked and me frazzled, needing coffee to keep me going. The lack of control and confidence really got into my head and I started turning down work," she continues.

Finally, Lisa realised she was going through menopause and credits getting the right HRT (hormone replacement therapy) as the turning point to feeling back in control.

"I haven't had a bleed or period for a couple of years now. At first, I was sad to say goodbye to them because I thought it was losing my femininity. But now I'm like, 'good riddance!'

"As soon as I started on the right HRT, my symptoms began to disappear. From my skin and sleep to energy levels, everything improved. Of course, I don't look the same as I did when I was 25 but I genuinely feel better. I have a new self-acceptance and respect for my body," says Lisa who now describes the menopause as a time to be "fearless and the best version of yourself."

What HRT does Lisa Snowdon take?

What exactly is the winning HRT combination for Lisa? "I take testosterone (Androfeme), progesterone (Utrogestan) and oestrogen (Lenzetto).

"Lenzetto is a little spray that I keep with me at all times. You can get it from the GP although I get mine from my private doctor – Dr Naomi Potter – for around £20 for 56 sprays. It's not for everyone but I like that it dries quickly unlike a gel.

"I also get the testosterone from Dr Potter. It's expensive at around £80 but it lasts me three to four months. It's a super low dose and I only use it very sparingly.

"The testosterone was the missing piece of the puzzle for me. It's definitely given me more energy and a little bit more libido, but it's mainly about improving my cognitive function," explains Lisa who is also ambassador for Prai Beauty Ageless Superboost Capsules with Hyaluronic Acid , £28 for 30.

While she's an advocate for HRT, Lisa credits other factors in her shift, too – including a change in lifestyle (it's out with the coffee and wine, and in with Pilates and strength training).

She also champions the importance of community and support – both of which inspired her to start her popular Midweek Menopause Madness live sessions on Instagram last year. Describing the interactive initiative as "a safe space where people can come and listen," Lisa hosts these alongside Dr Potter every Wednesday at 6pm.

She's even part of the Menopause Mandate – a group of seven influential women, including Davina McCall , Mariella Frostrup and Carolyn Harris MP – campaigning for change in the way the perimenopause and menopause are treated by parliament, health services and the media.