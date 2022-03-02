“I cannot believe the access Sam gave us to his inner demons”

‘I Weigh’ , the ‘positive impact’ social media movement started by Jameela Jamil, just turned one, and to celebrate both its anniversary and the inclusivity that it continues to champion, the I Weigh team has collaborated with Instagram to produce an interview series, and if the first episode is anything to go by, it’s set to get people talking across the board. Grammy and Oscar award-winning singer-songwriter Sam Smith got things started last week in the most open and honest of ways, later declaring that “this interview completely changed my life.” Here’s why what he had to say was so significant and what we can learn from his frank discussion with Jameela…

“I want to fight against my issues and not be a victim of them.”

Sam told Jameela that he’s struggled with body image issues ever since he can remember (he’s 26), but he decided to finally tackle the root cause of his unhappiness when the I Weigh Instagram account launched last year. He began actively exploring ways to talk about his body dysmorphia and lifelong battle with his weight and sought help in the form of therapy. He had a lot to unpick, namely because he’d buried many of his problems in the pursuit of being “manly”...

“Toxic masculinity prevents many men from opening up about weight issues.”

Sam hasn’t so far found that many men, or well known men, speak out on the subject of weight, shame or body image, and he suspects that the toxic masculinity that he and many of us have been exposed to since childhood is at the crux of this silence. He describes that the pressure to “man-up” has been instilled in him ever since his was younger, made all the more intense because a surplus of oestrogen meant that Sam carried more fat on his chest. Sam relates one particularly traumatic incident when his chest was grabbed in the school playground, with bullying was a daily occurance from the age of 11 onwards.

“I had liposuction at the age of 12”

Sam had liposuction to spot-remove the fat in his chest area at a young age, but this didn’t stop either the bullying or his struggle with body image. He lost weight at 16 and the bullying stopped, which corresponded with an ongoing pattern of yo-yoing weight throughout his life and resultant associations of weight loss and happiness…

“I wanted to look skinny for my second album”

Sam related a period of intensely working out and being very health-conscious while on tour coupled with a desire to “get skinny” for his second album, yet during time off afterwards he gained a lot of weight, picked up smoking and was “abusive” to his body:

“I made money and then spent all of my money on food.”

He was also fat-shamed by the press at the time, a treatment that Jameela is more than familiar with, reflecting that the media can can create a narrative that totally revolves around body weight. When she was heavier, only photos of her looking sad (or in mid-air) were published, even though she was having a brilliant year both professionally and personally. When she was slimmer photographers would wait for her to smile and pose and use that imagery to present her as happy and make that the story, even though she was often suffering when she was lighter.

Sam conveyed that he found the press attention triggering, as most of us would, and that, while fame brings privilege, if he had the chance to change the past he wouldn’t pursue it again because it’s robbed him of an aspect of his life in that people don’t treat him the same.