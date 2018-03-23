Save, spend, splurge: best buy alarm clocks for every budget

From budget to blowout, meet the alarm clocks that are worth getting out of bed for in the morning

Checking our phone alarms first thing can result in our stress levels going sky high without even having stepped out of bed (the temptation to check emails and social media can prove too hard to resist), so we’re banking on more traditional alarm clocks to provide the kick-start we need for starting our days right.

Far from old-fashioned, today’s offerings are much more modern in their make ups - and pleasant in their sound effects too. With great options at a range of price points, here are three save, spend and splurge best buys to help you leap out of bed come 6am...

Save (under £10)

Wilko Copper Bell Alarm Clock, £6

Buy online

If an old fashioned alarm clock is good enough for sleep expert Arianna Huffington , it's good enough for us. Who needs modern technology anyway? With our iPhones and constant online access affecting our sleeping patterns more and more, take a leaf out of the experts' books and ditch the digital for this cheap and cheerful option from Wilko. Despite being a mere £6 it looks stylish with its trendy copper casing - plus who knows, perhaps the nostalgic sound of alarm bells will remind you of getting up for school in the mornings. That's sure to wake you up...

Spend (under £50)

Gingko Maple Cube Click Clock, £29.99

Buy online

The perfect pick for those who hate bright lights in their bedrooms, this clever little cube provides both style and substance in equal measure. Designed to show the time, date and temperature when you tap either the clock itself or your bedside table, its display only lights up when you want it to, plus its maple wood effect exterior adds an elegant touch to all manner of interiors.

Splurge (over £100)

Lumie Bodyclock Luxe, £170

Buy online

If the darker mornings are putting a dampener on both energy levels and mood, this high tech wake-up alarm clock makes the transition from dream to reality smoother and less shocking. Its low blue lighting is of particular note as it makes it non-alerting, (standard lighting with blue light has been shown to have the opposite effect), gradually reducing in intensity in the evenings so as not to hinder night time drift offs. In the mornings, its sunrise setting (you can choose its intensity and length) helps to gently but effectively wake you up, to aid both a better night’s sleep and greater productivity during the day. It also comes with Bluetooth compatibility for music streaming and with 20 sleep and wake up sounds to choose from, it'll make even the least likely morning person into a lover of the light.

