Save, spend, splurge: best buy alarm clocks for every budget

Checking our phone alarms first thing can result in our stress levels going sky high without even having stepped out of bed (the temptation to check emails and social media can prove too hard to resist), so we’re banking on more traditional alarm clocks to provide the kick-start we need for starting our days right. Far from old-fashioned, today’s offerings are much more modern in their make ups - and pleasant in their sound effects too. With great options at a range of price points, here are three save, spend and splurge best buys to help you leap out of bed come 6am... Save (under £10)

Wilko Copper Bell Alarm Clock, £6 Buy online If an old fashioned alarm clock is good enough for sleep expert Arianna Huffington , it's good enough for us. Who needs modern technology anyway? With our iPhones and constant online access affecting our sleeping patterns more and more, take a leaf out of the experts' books and ditch the digital for this cheap and cheerful option from Wilko. Despite being a mere £6 it looks stylish with its trendy copper casing - plus who knows, perhaps the nostalgic sound of alarm bells will remind you of getting up for school in the mornings. That's sure to wake you up... MORE GLOSS: 15 ways to get a better night’s sleep Spend (under £50)

Gingko Maple Cube Click Clock, £29.99 Buy online The perfect pick for those who hate bright lights in their bedrooms, this clever little cube provides both style and substance in equal measure. Designed to show the time, date and temperature when you tap either the clock itself or your bedside table, its display only lights up when you want it to, plus its maple wood effect exterior adds an elegant touch to all manner of interiors. MORE GLOSS: 12 anti-stress scents guaranteed to help you relax and unwind Splurge (over £100)