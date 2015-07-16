Schools across the country due to introduce mindfulness classes

16 July 2015
gtg-mindfulness-classes-main

In a bid to help improve rates of mental illness researchers are introducing mindfulness classes to teenagers

Across the country thousands of teenagers are due to receive school lessons in mindfulness in an attempt to see if it provides any protection against mental illness.

Using ‘mind exercises’ teachers will encourage over 6,000 children aged 11 to 14 to train their attention on the present, with activities such as deep breathing and feelings based questionnaires.

Mindfulness is already taught in some schools, however this is the first large-scale trial with researchers looking to determine whether introducing it to children early on might help to build up their psychological resilience.They suggest that, just as going for a run can help protect and improve physical health, mind exercises could be linked to better mental fitness and less mental illness overall.

MORE GLOSS: How to meditate: My mindfulness masterclass

The aim is to focus attention on the here and now, to make students aware of impulsive behaviour, and - over time - improve their ability to solve problems when under stress.

Haroon, a student at UCL Academy in London, says without mindfulness he would probably be much more rowdy in class. He told the BBC: "Children our age might think it is just a waste of time, just sitting there. But I don't agree. For example, certain thoughts might hold you back but just thinking about them and reflecting on them might help you think about them in different ways."

The trial, expected to begin late next year, will run for five years, including a follow-up period of two years for each student.

Follow us on  @GetTheGloss  and Katie  @KatieRob20



You may also like

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

I took a freezing cold shower every day for a week and this is what happened

LED face and neck masks were the stars of backstage at the Oscars


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

More Gloss

Health

Omega 3 supplements: the brain health and immunity booster we all need

Wellbeing

Menopause and sleep: how I survive the hell of hormonal insomnia

Health

Collagen: Are you burning through your body's collagen too fast?

Sponsored

A study into Bio-Kult probiotics has proved the link between gut health and mood. Here’s everything you need to know

Nutrition

Breakfast salads are becoming a thing. Here’s why you should start loving them too

Health

From brain fog to insomnia these are the supplements to take for menopause

Victoria Woodhall
Fitness

I lost 3 stone in 6 months and saw my menopausal symptoms disappear with this gentle form of exercise I can do in my PJs

Beauty

This £11 M&S sleep bra keeps selling out but do we actually need to wear a bra in bed?

Explore More