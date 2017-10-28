The Gloss Report: pillows, tried and tested

3 / 8

Dunlopillo Serenity Deluxe Pillow, £65

The promise: “Moulds instantly to your head and neck ensuring you enjoy the perfect sleeping posture.”

We give it: 7/10 (dreamy but oh so spendy)

Review: “I’m the world’s biggest fusspot when it comes to pillows. Even extensive hotel pillow menus (a thing now apparently) have failed to please. Basically, I’m the princess and the pea, and if my pillow’s a pancake, too poofy or insufficiently long, it’ll all kick off/insomnia ensues. I have a specific pillow at home and my boyfriend knows not to touch it, move it or even think about sleeping even slightly near it, so bringing a new pillow into the fold was quite a big deal.”

“Given that I’ve had my favourite for at least six years, I’m clearly out of touch with the price point of bedding - nigh on £70 for a pillow seems extremely steep. It was very comfy, however, with just enough springiness to feel soft and snuggly yet supportive, and it definitely felt a bit more breathable than my normal very solid lump of a pillow (that’s how I roll - no fluff here). It’s anti-fungal, antibacterial and features anti dust-mite technology, which is promising in terms of longevity and if you’re allergy prone. I’ve been sleeping on it for a good week and have woken refreshed most mornings, apart from the night when I switched to a silk pillowcase and slid off it at regular intervals, but then that’s not the actual pillow’s fault. It is just the right combo of cushy and structured, but the fact that you’d need to spend over £120 to kit a double bed out could lead to sleepless nights. One for die hard pillow enthusiasts”

Reviewer: AH