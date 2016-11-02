Virgin Trains launches world’s first onboard mindfulness channel

Ayesha Muttucumaru 2 November 2016
virgin-trains

Is there such a thing as a stress-free train journey? Now yes, thanks to a new partnership between the Mental Health Foundation and Virgin Trains

Keeping a stress-free train of thought when travelling can be pretty much impossible, however help is now at hand courtesy of a new partnership between the Mental Health Foundation and Virgin Trains.

Taking a cue from the Scandinavian trend for ‘slow television,’ the travel company and charity have created six meditative films featuring calming locations from across the UK to sit aboard Virgin Train’s new Be Mindful channel. Designed to help promote a more relaxed and positive state of mind, each location has been picked for their outstanding natural beauty and includes St Margaret’s Loch, Lake Windermere, the Yorkshire Dales and Loch Lomond.

Mark Rowland, Director of Fundraising and Communications for the Mental Health Foundation, said, “We’re delighted to be working with Virgin Trains to launch the world’s first mindfulness channel on-board. A train journey can be a great time for reflection – a perfect excuse to dedicate some time to yourself, disconnecting from the pressures of modern life and taking a step towards becoming more mindful. We want this to be the first step in equipping Virgin Trains’ customers with the tools to manage their mental health and wellbeing successfully.”

Patrick McCall, Co-Chairman for Virgin Trains added, “We know a lot of our customers lead busy and stressful lives, so we wanted to launch an exclusive channel to make their journeys an even more positive and relaxed experience.”

The Be Mindful channel is available exclusively on BEAM, Virgin Trains’ complimentary on-board content platform, across both the East coast and West coast routes. Sound like a fast-track ticket for a less stress-fuelled journey if you ask us.

