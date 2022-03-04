Hair brushing and whispering: the sleep-boosting videos taking YouTube by storm

Type ‘ASMR’ into your YouTube search bar and you could be in for a bit of a shock.

The list of suggested videos range from ‘Close-up face touching’ to ‘Random role play’ and ‘Intense tingles’ and they've all racked up hundreds of thousands and even millions of views. But not for the reasons that you may think. People are increasingly tuning into these bizarrely named PG-rated videos for their de-stressing, sleep-inducing and mood-boosting abilities. And now a new study by the University of Sheffield is adding weight to anecdotal evidence from users who rave about their power to relax and help them nod off. ASMR, it seems, can have the same physiological and psychological benefits as relaxation techniques such as mindfulness, and similarly to bedtime stories for adults , their popularity shows no signs of slowing down.

What is ASMR?

ASMR stands for Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response, which is the sensation some people experience as a result of certain sights and sounds such as whispering, paper turning, folding towels and hair brushing. It is characterised by tingling of the skin (commonly called ‘brain tingles’ and even, ‘braingasms’) that start at the crown of the head and work their way down the spine and lead to increased feelings of calm and relaxation.

There are more than 13 million ASMR videos on YouTube but despite its popularity, the research into the science behind it has remained rather scarce since American Jennifer Allen coined the term back in 2010 when she started a Facebook group on the topic. However, a new study has added credibility to its purported mental and physical health benefits and there’s also a new book on the subject due to be released in September too - Brain Tingles by Craig Richard PhD, a professor of biopharmaceutical sciences and founder of ASMRUniversity.com. Having experienced ASMR since childhood, he set up the website in 2014 to report about the developments in its research and provide a helpful hub of resources for those interested in trying it.

With these new developments in mind, it’s clear that there’s more to this relaxation technique than meets the eye. From the triggers to the misconceptions an ‘ASMR artist’ want you to know about, here’s your ‘brain tingle’ cheat-sheet.

Not everyone experiences ASMR

Some people are more sensitive to experiencing ASMR than others and this could be down to a range of factors. One of them, as suggested by a study by the University of Winnipeg, Canada, is differences in brain activity and a reduced ability in those who experience ASMR to block out sensory-emotional experiences.

Other reasons given are genetics, the sensitivity of our endorphin receptors and differences in the amounts of feel good hormones and chemicals that each of us releases in response to a given stimulus.

There are a range of triggers

To experience ASMR, you need to have a trigger. These vary from person to person and range from sights to sounds and touch and can be done alone or with another person. Common auditory triggers include whispering, tapping and the crinkling of paper; visual ones include watching someone have their hair brushed or unboxing an item; tactile stimuli includes hair touching and massage.

As mentioned above, not everyone experiences ASMR however, the key to finding out if you are able to is by trying a wide variety of ASMR trigger types. A good starting point is YouTuber and ASMRtist Emma Smith’s, '22 ASMR Triggers video' – which is in fact, her most viewed upload.

“Awareness of ASMR is growing so quickly right now, so these kind of videos are really helpful to discover which sounds work for you,” she tells us. “It also doesn't have any speaking so there is no language barrier - I love the idea of communicating that much to viewers through just sound. It's so powerful.”