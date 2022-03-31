Natasha Devon on what it’s like when both you and your partner have a mental illness

As I write this, it’s a Sunday. Sundays are always a struggle in our home. Because Sunday is traditionally a day of ‘rest’ and one in which I am left to explore the confines of my own anxious brain unimpeded and undistracted, I invariably have to spend the whole day staving off a panic attack. This coincides with my husband’s almost-weekly dose of the ‘blues’.

It isn’t the usual sort of ‘end of weekend, back to work Monday’ mild, pedestrian cheesed-off-ness. On Sundays, Marcus starts questioning the meaning of existence. Unless we step in swiftly to halt it in its tracks, it can be all-consuming. On a Sunday, Marcus has been known to take to his bed for the entire day, like an Austen heroine, to suffer excruciating migraines, to (completely uncharacteristically) refuse even the allure of a Star Wars film and a bag of pickled-onion Monster Munch decanted into his special Darth Vader bowl.

When we first began dating, one of the first things Marcus told me about himself was that he has a history of depression and that episodes of it have plagued him for as long as he can remember. There is, he was quick to assure me, no tangible ‘reason’ for this. He had a happy childhood. He was loved and cared for, and there is nothing he can put his finger on as being especially traumatic. He wanted to let me know that his bouts of mild depression are both regular and inevitable and that, if we were to be together, they were something I would have to live with, too.

I, like a total idiot, thought ‘This is my field! I speak and write about mental health all day long! This’ll be a breeze!’ I hadn’t yet learned that the closer a person is to you emotionally, and the more you love them, the more difficult it is to be objective about their mental illness.

Contrary to popular belief, depression doesn’t make Marcus ‘sad’ in the classic sense. Mostly, he is just devoid of enthusiasm, optimism or energy and mildly misanthropic in his views. Everyone annoys him, but not enough for him to say anything. In the worst scenarios, Marcus snaps at me, which, if I am feeling particularly anxious or sensitive , plunges us both into a vortex of self-perpetuating despair – adding guilt to the already crushing weight of negative emotion Marcus is experiencing and leaving me hyperventilating in the corner.

Marcus is a musician and our ‘couple personality’ is characterised by a propensity for daft, borderline-philosophical conversations, telling rubbish jokes that only we find funny, doing accents and impressions, and a shared love of vintage rock’n’roll. Marcus and I seem to be known amongst our friends as good company and fun to hang out with. Like so many people, our struggles with our mental health happen behind closed doors. Mercifully, though, we don’t have to hide them from each other.

Accepting the presence of depression in our relationship is a work in progress. We have talked about it, at length, when we are both in a good head space. I have come to understand that there are certain times when Marcus genuinely wants to be left alone and that no amount of me making cups of tea, or decanting savoury snacks into Star Wars-themed receptacles, or doing impromptu semi-naked daft dances in his eyeline is going to change that. It isn’t personal. I could be a Nigella Lawson-Gisele Bundchen hybrid proffering gourmet creations whilst wearing nothing but a leather thong and it wouldn’t change his mood.

We have created preventative routines that are sometimes enough to stave off the Sunday blues. We get up at a reasonable hour instead of lounging around in bed, because too much sleep is one of Marcus’s triggers. We take a walk to the local park and try to imbibe some all-important vitamin D. We pick up a latte (decaf for him) and a muffin and watch all the local pet dogs walk by, fantasising about a time when we’ll have one of our own. Then we go to the butcher and I try not to barf while Marcus salivates over all the various cuts of raw meat and discusses roasting techniques with the ever-so-friendly bloke behind the counter. It’s a simple ritual, but it ensures we get out, do some exercise, breathe in some fresh air (or the closest available London equivalent) and focus on hopeful, pleasure-giving things like pet dogs and roast chicken. On around every other Sunday it’s enough to lift both of our moods to a place that might be described as ‘normal’.