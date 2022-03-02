1 / 8
My Week in Food: Clare Neill
I try to take a balanced approach to my diet. Since having my daughter eating well has become even more important to make sure I’m at my best for her, and also to help me cope with the sleep-deprived nights! My food ethos is to eat what makes we feel well and I generally try to eat organic as much as possible. I don’t ban anything outright although I usually try to avoid wheat, dairy, sugar and processed foods as I don’t feel great on these. I try to start every day with either a hot or cold water with lemon in it and then drink lots of water or coconut water throughout the day. I also take Symprove Probiotic and Vitamin B12 spray by Better You.