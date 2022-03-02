My Week in Food: Clare Neill

2 / 8

Saturday

Breakfast: Black rice pudding with mango – this takes a while to prepare, so it’s perfect for a leisurely weekend breakfast, in this case enjoyed in the garden.

Mid morning snack: I spent the morning testing some new juice recipes so it was several different juices in the morning.

Lunch: Mixed bean salad with a green salad.

Afternoon snack: Some more juice from this morning!

Dinner: Raw courgette spaghetti with raw pesto and mushrooms, caprese salad and homemade slaw. When I have more time at weekends I like to try more creative dishes.