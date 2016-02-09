1 / 8

My Week in Food: Deliciously Stella

Want to start a healthy eating plan but unsure of where to begin? Making healthy choices can be confusing, but fear not - this year I am here to help, sharing my top tips for a happy healthy you with my Week in Food.

Since becoming a wellness guru, I have learned to ‘listen to my body, not my doctor.’ I eat what my body tells me it needs and ignore the advice of medical professionals and I hope you’ll agree that I’m looking like a stone cold fox. This week I invite you to embrace my mantra, that ‘every day’s a cheat day.’

