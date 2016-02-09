My Week in Food: Deliciously Stella
1 / 8
My Week in Food: Deliciously Stella
Want to start a healthy eating plan but unsure of where to begin? Making healthy choices can be confusing, but fear not - this year I am here to help, sharing my top tips for a happy healthy you with my Week in Food.
Since becoming a wellness guru, I have learned to ‘listen to my body, not my doctor.’ I eat what my body tells me it needs and ignore the advice of medical professionals and I hope you’ll agree that I’m looking like a stone cold fox. This week I invite you to embrace my mantra, that ‘every day’s a cheat day.’
Listen to Deliciously Stella's podcast here and follow her on Instagram @DeliciouslyStella .
2 / 8
Monday
Breakfast
I don’t know about you, but I tend to get a bad bout of the Monday blues, especially when it’s cold and grey outside. That’s why I like to kickstart my week with a nourishing blue juice. My favourite one is from WKD. The sugar really gets me fizzing for the day ahead.
Lunch
I love healthy pasta alternatives but sometimes I don’t have time to spiralize and that’s when I reach for the strawberry laces to make delicious strawghetti. Strawberries are a superfood and a great way to get one of your 5-a-day.
Supper
Supper is my favourite meal of the day and a great opportunity for me to arrange some ingredients in a bowl and call it a recipe. My ‘Crisps Four Ways Abundance Bowl’ is a delicious easy meal. My favourite combination is Wotsits, Hula Hoops, Space Raiders and Razzles.
3 / 8
Tuesday
Breakfast
On Tuesdays I work out, so I like to start the day with a health boosting protein shake. My fave recipe is one where I use milk, Nesquik protein powder, Malibu coconut water and Sunpat nut butter. Delicious.
Lunch
If I’m working out, I like to load up on protein so today I had some delicious energy balls. The best ones are from Lindor. They really help me get the glow.
Supper
I like to enjoy a light supper, so I whipped up a healthy seafood broth made from cheesy goldfish crackers.
4 / 8
Wednesday
Breakfast
Wednesday breakfast is time for a clean eating staple - the green juice. I like to enjoy a Gordon’s Gin to get me a little loose before I hit the gym. It keeps me pumped all day.
Lunch
I love crispbread - it’s so healthy and easy to make. I just spread butter on two slices of white bread and stuff a packet of crisps in-between them. Voila!
Supper
Wednesday supper is time for another delicious abundance bowl. This one is themed around one of my favourite ingredients, chocolate. I like to use Rolos, Jaffa Cakes and Maltesers. It's wonderful.
5 / 8
Thursday
Breakfast
I wouldn’t be much of a wellness guru if I didn’t include this recipe. Avocado and eggs on toast is one of my all time favourite recipes. Getting your poached eggs cooked to perfection can be tough so I like to use ready made ones from Haribo. Yum.
Lunch
Coco Pops are such a brilliant alternative to white rice which can be quite heavy. A bowl a day keeps the doctor away so I always include this in my meal plan at least once a week.
Supper
Thursday is date night for me so I like to eat out. I called the restaurant in advance to tell them about my dietary requirements so they had stocked up on chocolate and marshmallows to make me a sweet soup.
6 / 8
Friday
Breakfast
Fridays are for delicious breakfast acai bowls. I used strawberry Angel Delight for my smoothie's mixture and decorated it with fizzy cherries, smarties and popping candy.
Lunch
On Fridays, I treat myself with a trip to one of my favourite healthy eating destinations, Mcdonald’s. I love Happy Meals because they make me smile on the inside and out.
Supper
Friday supper was light again. I melted some cheese into a bowl and dipped white bread into it. It was delicious.
7 / 8
Saturday
Breakfast
On Saturday, I decided to do a day’s juice cleanse so I started the day with a Bloody Mary.
Lunch
For lunch I had a bottle of wine.
Supper
And for supper I had a river of gin.
8 / 8
Sunday
Breakfast
On Sunday, I needed to retox after my juice cleanse so I started with a delicious Domino’s pizza. I like to get the Vegetarian Hot so I can get my 5-a-day.
Lunch
For lunch I had roast beef, accompanied with some red grape juice (wine).
Supper
I had a light supper of a cheese board.
More Gloss