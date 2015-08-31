My Week in Food: Georgie Cleeve

2 / 8

Monday

First thing: Before anything passes my lips I have a cup of warm water, lemon juice and ginger to rehydrate from the night (the body absorbs warm water better than hot or cold) and to kick start my digestion. Then I take a liquid probiotic, a shot of liquid chlorophyll (yes it tastes yuck) and 1000mg of OSKIA Pure MSM. Then we all sit down to a proper noisy family breakfast together.

Breakfast: Mashed avocados on fermented rye bread with poached egg, chili, lemon juice, chia seeds and lots of coriander served with a fresh mint tea.

I haven’t eaten cereal for years and I’m obsessed with avocados – the best beauty boosting food there is. I then take my eldest to school and run to the office.

Snack: Cucumber Coolie juice (cucumber, broccoli, parsley and mint juice with crushed ice).

It’s boiling hot outside already and this is really cooling after a run.

Lunch: Watermelon, feta and mint salad and some cold smoked duck.

Again it’s a boiling hot day and watermelon is full of micro-nutrients, lycopene and is very thirst quenching. I also drink Chia Water throughout the day. It looks like frogs-spawn, but I don’t drink enough water and these little black seeds of goodness hold ten times their weight in water so they are an extra hydration boost. They are also rich Omega 3 which is the precursor to Resolvins – the chemical in charge of the anti-inflammatory process – and inflammation is the biggest cause of skin and health damage.

Snack: Red Pepper.

I don’t really snack, but if I’m peckish I will grab nuts or a red pepper. I’ve had a few odd looks when out, but they’re better than an apple and rich in all important lycopene which, at this time of year, is important to eat as it protects your skin against UV and free-radicals.

Dinner: Lemongrass and chilli sea bass, roast peppers with garlic and tomatoes and fresh new potatoes from the garden.

Fresh mint tea before bed.