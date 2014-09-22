My Week in Food: Nick Higgins

1 / 6

Nick Higgins: My food diary

As you’ll see my diet is mainly made up of the green stuff! It’s all about getting as many nutrients as I can into my body. I don't eat much meat, but do eat a decent amount of fish, for the necessary oils and to keep my brain healthy.

Breads and pastas are kept to a minimum, especially during the day as they slow me down mentally, stodge me up and fundamentally have very little nutrient value. Spending hours cooking is not something I can do, so supper time as you can see is where the small tree of life i.e. broccoli comes to play; after a quick steam, mix with other high nutrient veg as it contains a good amount of protein too. It allows me to stay lean, have good muscle balance, high energy and be mentally at my best.