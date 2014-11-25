My Week in Food: Zana Morris

25 November 2014
Any products in this article have been selected editorially however if you buy something we mention, we may earn commission

1 / 8

My Week in Food: Zana Morris

With over twenty years experience in the areas of nutrition, personal training and yoga, Zana knows a thing or two about what we should be eating. In 2013, Zana founded The Library, a unique members style fitness club in Notting Hill, that combines Zana’s passion for health through nutrition, exercise, education and relaxation.

I focus primarily on foods I really like while ensuring to make sure my energy is as high as possible - I’m busy and don’t want my energy dropping or to be constantly tempted to snack. I eat a diet very high in fat and low in carbs and normally only eat full meals twice a day.  I aim to have protein with each meal, usually  fish, eggs or cheese, and always some fat in the form of avocados, nuts or extra olive oil or full fat butter.  I try to avoid pasta and rice as they tend to make me slightly bloated, sleepy and hungry again quicker.  If I do have bread, I like it to be rye - the darker the better! I prefer Greek yoghurt to regular natural yoghurt due to the higher fat content and I also try to alternate between full fat cow’s and goat’s milk products. When I have fruit it tends to be berries as they’re a great source of antioxidants and not too sweet.

2 / 8

Monday

Lunch: Cod with kale

Afternoon snack: Handleful of nuts

Dinner: Rocket and spinach salad with halloumi, chilli and ginger

3 / 8

Tuesday

Breakfast: Poached egg with avocado and rye bread

Dinner: Chicken club with bacon, avocado and greens

After dinner: Protein shake

4 / 8

Wednesday

Lunch: Quinoa with kale and squash

Dinner: Rocket and spinach salad with halloumi, chilli and ginger

Dessert: Greek yoghurt with berries and nuts

5 / 8

Thursday

Breakfast: Poached eggs with avocado and mushroom

Snack: Greek yoghurt with berries and nuts

Dinner: Spinach and broccoli soup followed by a salad with goat’s cheese, balsamic vinegar and figs

6 / 8

Friday

Breakfast: Dark, whole grain toasted rye bread with butter and unsweetened crunchy peanut butter

Midday snack: Walnuts

Dinner: Tuna steak with cooked kale and spinach and a  rocket salad

7 / 8

Saturday

Breakfast: Coffee with cream

Midday snack: Protein shake

Dinner: Cod on a bed of spinach with rhubarb garnish

8 / 8

Sunday

Breakfast: Omelette with ham, cheese and mushroom with a garnish of salad

Afternoon snack: Greek yoghurt

Dinner: Tuna steak with salad of nuts, seeds and chilli

More Gloss

Wellness
Need a new idea for a spa break? Everyone's booking a wellbeing cruise
Skin
Why Ayurvedic skincare will change how you think about your skin type
Makeup
The best highlighters for glowing skin as chosen by GTG readers
Nutrition
The Detox Kitchen's top 10 winter superfoods
Health
The best immune supplements to stay healthy all year round
Fashion
Quick! The Anya Hindmarch Uniqlo collection is here
Skin
16 best neck firming creams to beat sagging skin
Health
'Why the menopause has made me terrified of driving'
Explore More

 