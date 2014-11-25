My Week in Food: Zana Morris
1 / 8
My Week in Food: Zana Morris
With over twenty years experience in the areas of nutrition, personal training and yoga, Zana knows a thing or two about what we should be eating. In 2013, Zana founded The Library, a unique members style fitness club in Notting Hill, that combines Zana’s passion for health through nutrition, exercise, education and relaxation.
I focus primarily on foods I really like while ensuring to make sure my energy is as high as possible - I’m busy and don’t want my energy dropping or to be constantly tempted to snack. I eat a diet very high in fat and low in carbs and normally only eat full meals twice a day. I aim to have protein with each meal, usually fish, eggs or cheese, and always some fat in the form of avocados, nuts or extra olive oil or full fat butter. I try to avoid pasta and rice as they tend to make me slightly bloated, sleepy and hungry again quicker. If I do have bread, I like it to be rye - the darker the better! I prefer Greek yoghurt to regular natural yoghurt due to the higher fat content and I also try to alternate between full fat cow’s and goat’s milk products. When I have fruit it tends to be berries as they’re a great source of antioxidants and not too sweet.
2 / 8
Monday
Lunch: Cod with kale
Afternoon snack: Handleful of nuts
Dinner: Rocket and spinach salad with halloumi, chilli and ginger
3 / 8
Tuesday
Breakfast: Poached egg with avocado and rye bread
Dinner: Chicken club with bacon, avocado and greens
After dinner: Protein shake
4 / 8
Wednesday
Lunch: Quinoa with kale and squash
Dinner: Rocket and spinach salad with halloumi, chilli and ginger
Dessert: Greek yoghurt with berries and nuts
5 / 8
Thursday
Breakfast: Poached eggs with avocado and mushroom
Snack: Greek yoghurt with berries and nuts
Dinner: Spinach and broccoli soup followed by a salad with goat’s cheese, balsamic vinegar and figs
6 / 8
Friday
Breakfast: Dark, whole grain toasted rye bread with butter and unsweetened crunchy peanut butter
Midday snack: Walnuts
Dinner: Tuna steak with cooked kale and spinach and a rocket salad
7 / 8
Saturday
Breakfast: Coffee with cream
Midday snack: Protein shake
Dinner: Cod on a bed of spinach with rhubarb garnish
8 / 8
Sunday
Breakfast: Omelette with ham, cheese and mushroom with a garnish of salad
Afternoon snack: Greek yoghurt
Dinner: Tuna steak with salad of nuts, seeds and chilli
More Gloss