My Week in Food: Zana Morris

With over twenty years experience in the areas of nutrition, personal training and yoga, Zana knows a thing or two about what we should be eating. In 2013, Zana founded The Library, a unique members style fitness club in Notting Hill, that combines Zana’s passion for health through nutrition, exercise, education and relaxation.

I focus primarily on foods I really like while ensuring to make sure my energy is as high as possible - I’m busy and don’t want my energy dropping or to be constantly tempted to snack. I eat a diet very high in fat and low in carbs and normally only eat full meals twice a day. I aim to have protein with each meal, usually fish, eggs or cheese, and always some fat in the form of avocados, nuts or extra olive oil or full fat butter. I try to avoid pasta and rice as they tend to make me slightly bloated, sleepy and hungry again quicker. If I do have bread, I like it to be rye - the darker the better! I prefer Greek yoghurt to regular natural yoghurt due to the higher fat content and I also try to alternate between full fat cow’s and goat’s milk products. When I have fruit it tends to be berries as they’re a great source of antioxidants and not too sweet.