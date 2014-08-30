New initiative from Philosophy set to raise awareness for mental health

Skincare brands are all about making us look body-beautiful from head to toe, but one skincare company has decided to go deeper by raising awareness of the importance of internal wellbeing. In July, skincare brand Philosophy announced that by January 2015, one per cent of sales across all their product ranges are to be donated to mental illness prevention and treatment organisations worldwide.

The initiative, aptly named ‘ hope & grace ’, hopes to award grants to hundreds of approved mental health organisations targeted towards women, with the average donation anticipated to be around $25,000.

Launching in July this year for online product sales, the initiative has already awarded its first grant to Bring Change 2 Mind , an anti-stigma organisation co-founded by actress Glenn Close. Through their campaign, Philosophy hope to lessen the stigma attached to talking about mental illness as well as highlighting the fact that we are all the same.

