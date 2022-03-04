11 pancake recipes from our favourite chefs and foodies

Annie Clarke's Buckwheat Pancakes with Candied Maple Pecans Yoga teacher & founder of Mind Body Bowl

(GF, DF, WF, Refined Sugar Free) “These American style pancakes are completely delicious, despite being dairy, gluten and refined sugar free. They're also vegan and made of just a few simple ingredients that you can pick up in most local shops. Instead of egg, the binder in these is the juice from a can of chickpeas and I can't believe how well it works. It's called aquafaba and I think it might have just transformed my cooking! Plus, save the chickpeas ready for dinner, or pop them in the oven with a little oil and some spices alongside the pecans (different pan!) and snack on them later.” INGREDIENTS Makes 5-6 American style pancakes For the pecans 1 teaspoon of coconut oil

15 ml of maple syrup

2 teaspoons of coconut sugar (this can be replaced with regular sugar)

70g of pecans For the pancakes Coconut oil for the pan

150g buckwheat flour

1/3 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda

1/3 teaspoon baking powder

150ml almond milk

1 can of chickpeas (you're using the juice not the chickpeas themselves - save those for dinner!)

3 teaspoons of maple syrup

A pinch of salt METHOD 1. Preheat the oven to 180c. 2. In a small pan, melt the coconut oil, maple syrup and coconut sugar for the pecans. Stir well then leave to thicken for a few moments. 3. Line a baking tray with greaseproof paper. Add the pecans and stir, then pour them onto the paper and place in the oven for 10 minutes. Once they are cooked, remove from the oven and leave to cool. You can then use your hands to break them into little pieces. 4. Next for the pancakes - sift the flour into a large mixing bowl, adding the bicarbonate of soda, baking powder, and 75ml of juice from the chickpea can. Then mix in the almond milk, a pinch of salt and the maple syrup and mix until you have a totally smooth batter. 5. Using a small non-stick saucepan (around 10cm) heat a small amount of coconut oil. Then pour in around 1/6th of the batter and allow it to cook over a medium heat. Once it is cooked enough to hold, flip the pancake and cook the other side. Then repeat with the rest of the batter. This should take no more than around mins per pancake. 6. Serve with chopped banana, maple syrup and sprinkle with the candied pecans. Date and Apple Buckwheat Pancakes

INGREDIENTS Makes 4 American-style pancakes 130g buckwheat or brown rice flour

5 tablespoons of apple puree

200 ml of water or plant-based milk

8 dates

Coconut oil for the pan Toppings: vanilla maple syrup, frozen berries, banana, nuts, seeds or anything else that you fancy! METHOD 1. Start by chopping the dates into very small chunks and place to one side. 2. Place all of the other ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix thoroughly. Then stir in the dates. Allow the mixture to stand for an hour - you can use it immediately but the longer you leave it the better the pancakes hold. 3. Use a small amount of coconut oil to grease a small saucepan then place on a low heat. Add a few spoonfuls of batter into the pan and spread it evenly. Let the pancake cook through thoroughly until it is firm enough to flip over. 4. Repeat with the rest of the mixture and then add your favourite toppings. Tom Aikens's Oven Blueberry Pancakes Chef and founder of Muse Belgravia

“I love making pancakes with my daughters Violette and Josephine. They really enjoy getting involved and it’s heart-warming to see the happiness that these little sweet treats bring to their faces.” INGREDIENTS Serves 6 300g self-raising flour

60g sugar

1 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp bicarbonate of soda

1 tsp salt

2 eggs

150ml milk

300ml buttermilk

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tsp almond essence

60g unsalted butter, melted

100g blueberries METHOD: 1. Preheat the oven to 160°C/Gas 3. 2. Sift all the dry ingredients together in one bowl. 3. Whisk the eggs, milk, buttermilk, vanilla extract and almond essence together in another bowl, then add them to the dry ingredients. Whisk until smooth. 4. Add the melted butter and continue to whisk until thoroughly mixed in. 5. Carefully fold in the blueberries. 6. Grease a non-stick pan with non-stick spray or brush with vegetable oil. Drop in large spoonfuls of the batter and cook in the oven for about 8 minutes until golden in colour. You can also cook these pancakes on top of the stove but they cook more evenly in the oven. Gizzi Erskine's Dutch Baby with grilled peaches, skyr and raspberry sauce Chef

“I find it funny that back in the 80s and 90s, Dutch Babies, (or pancakes), were somewhat frowned upon, but now they are making quite a comeback. Think of this as a sweet Yorkshire pudding, that’s filled, I believe classically with apples and sugar. So my need to put both honey and spelt into WHATEVER I CAN, has led me to make my baby with both of these, giving a wholesome and slightly tangy finish. Plus I’ve ditched the apples and gone for some grilled honeyed peaches and raspberry sauce and, you guessed it, more creamy yoghurt. This is a weekend brunch for those that love a pancake and want to try something new…”



Preparation time 20 mins

Standing time 1-2 hours, or overnight in the fridge.

Cooking time 30 mins INGREDIENTS Serves 4



200ml spelt flour

200ml eggs

100ml Arla skyr yoghurt

100ml milk

2 tablespoon honey

a pinch Maldon Salt

light vegetable oil

2 ripe but firm peaches (or nectarines)

3 tablespoons runny honey

1 x 150g punnet of raspberries

2 tsp icing sugar

150g Arla skyr yoghurt to serve METHOD



1. The easiest way to do this, (with the least washing up!), is to use a measuring jug to measure out all of your ingredients instead of scales. Start with the flour and transfer it to a bowl, then measure your eggs, followed by the yoghurt. Beat together until smooth, but don’t be too worried if there are a few lumps, and season with honey and salt. Leave the batter out at room temperature for an hour or so, or in the fridge overnight.



2. When you are ready to cook, preheat the oven to 200C. Pour a decent amount (around 4 tablespoons) of oil into a medium ovenproof frying pan. The trick here is to get the fat really hot, so heat for a good 5 minutes. At this point, open the oven door and carefully pour the batter into the pan. Bake for about 30 minutes or until risen and golden.



3. To make the grilled peaches; halve and stone them, then griddle them, cut face down on a grill pan. Grill for 4-5 minutes or until the peach face unsticks from the iron grills. You only need to grill these on one side. When cooked cut them into slices and place into a small bowl with 3 tablespoons of honey and leave for 5 minutes until the peaches have seeped in their juice and made a bit of a sauce with the honey.



4. To make the raspberry sauce; place the raspberries and sugar into a blender and whiz until smooth. Sieve for a smooth and glossy sauce. You can balance the flavor with a squeeze of lemon juice if you think you need to.



5. When the ‘Dutch baby’ is ready remove from the oven and fill with the peaches, spoonfuls of yoghurt and drizzle over the raspberry sauce. Louise Parker's Orange Pancakes with Lemon Drizzle and Ricotta Cream Founder of the Louise Parker Method

“My protein-rich pancakes can be served with endless sugar-free toppings. Try my homemade quick strawberry jam, or hot summer berry vitality sauce ( find the recipes in The Louise Parker Method – Lean for Life: The Cookbook , £20). Otherwise, simply add one tablespoon of cocoa powder and a little extra stevia into the batter mixture for a chocolate

pancake, which is delicious spread with my chocolate hazelnut butter (see page 60) and

sprinkled with toasted hazelnut pieces.” INGREDIENTS Serves four For the pancakes 4 tablespoons oatbran

4 tablespoons wholemeal flour

4 tablespoons dried skimmed milk

8 tablespoons soya milk

4 large eggs

1 teaspoon vanilla paste

½ teaspoon stevia

1 heaped teaspoon baking powder

½ teaspoon finely grated unwaxed

orange zest

4 teaspoons unsalted butter For the drizzle juice of 2 lemons

juice of 1 orange, 1 tablespoon reserved for the ricotta cream

Stevia, to taste For the ricotta cream 100g (½ cup) ricotta cheese

200g (¾ cup) Greek yogurt

1 tablespoon orange juice

½ teaspoon finely grated unwaxed

orange zest



METHOD



1. Combine the oatbran, flour and dried milk in a blender, then add the soya milk, eggs, vanilla paste, stevia and baking powder. Blend for 30 seconds until everything is combined, being careful not to over-process to keep the pancakes light. 2. Now stir in the orange zest (don’t blend this into the mix). 3. Melt the butter in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Add a generous tablespoon of the batter to form each pancake. When the mixture forms little bubbles on the surface, they are good to flip. 4. Meanwhile, prepare the drizzle by heating the lemon and orange juices until they reduce slightly. Taste and add stevia if you wish. 5. Prepare the ricotta cream by mixing together the ricotta and yogurt with the orange juice and zest. 6. Serve the pancakes, with a little drizzle and the ricotta cream. Alice Liveing's Banana Pancakes & Warm Berry Compote Personal trainer and author of Clean Eating Alice



INGREDIENTS For the pancakes 2 tsp coconut oil

1⁄2 a tsp cinnamon

1 large ripe banana

2 tbsp milled flax seed

2 free range eggs, and 1 Egg White

1 tsp Udo’s Choice Beyond Greens For the sauce 1 tsp of honey

50g raspberries

50g strawberries METHOD



1. Mash the banana with a fork and crack the eggs into it, stirring until the mixture becomes blended into an almost puree consistency. 2. Heat a greased frying pan on medium heat and pour the coconut oil in to melt, then add the coconut oil to the pancake mix, add the remaining dry ingredients and mix until incorporated. 3. Spoon your batter in, and delicately flip the pancake after about 30 seconds or when it browns. The recipe makes 2-3 pancakes. 3. For the sauce, mash the berries in the same way to the banana, then add the honey. You can also blend this in a food processor for a smoother consistency if you wish! Pour over the pancakes and enjoy Amanda Hamilton's Simple Banana Protein Pancakes with Homemade Hazelnut Chocolate Sauce Nutritionist



INGREDIENTS Serves one 1 medium egg

1 egg white

1⁄2 medium-sized banana

20g hazelnuts

1 tbsp maple syrup

1 tsp Udo’s Choice Ultimate Oil Blend

7g cocoa powder



METHOD 1. Mash the banana with a fork and crack the eggs into it, stirring until the mixture becomes blended. 2. Heat a greased frying pan on medium heat and pour about a 2.5inch wide puddle of batter. 3. Delicately flip the pancake after about 25 seconds or when it browns. The recipe makes 2-3 small pancakes. 4. For the sauce place the toasted hazelnuts into a food processor and blend until fine. Then add in the cocoa powder, Ultimate Oil and maple syrup and blend again until smooth. Slowly add in some cold water until it is a good consistency and pour over the pancakes. Ren Kroes' Sweet Pancakes Cook and author

“I love sweets and I make sure to treat myself every so often to a muffin, a slice of cake, or pancakes for breakfast—especially on Sunday mornings. I love to spoil my sweetie (and myself) with an elaborate brunch. So, of course, I had to think up a healthy pancake recipe to rely on.”



Preparation time: 20 minutes

Equipment: Blender.



INGREDIENTS Makes six pancakes 2/3 cup (80 g) quinoa flour or buckwheat flour

1 1⁄2 cups (120 g) whole oats

4 eggs

12/3 cups (400 ml) unsweetened rice milk

2 tablespoons (10 g) grated coconut

1 1⁄2 tablespoons (20 g) ground flaxseeds

Pinch of salt

Coconut oil, for cooking

Toppings of choice



METHOD



1. Add the flour, oats, eggs, rice milk, coconut, flaxseed and salt to the blender and process until smooth.



2. Heat a bit of coconut oil in a frying pan, pour a dollop of batter into the pan, and repeat 5 times. When bubbles appear on the surface, flip and cook on the other side.



3. I top mine with nut butter, sliced banana, a trickle of maple syrup, a sprinkling of grated coconut, and a small handful of goji berries. Perfect for sharing with your loved one.



Extracted from Power Food by Rens Kroes , photography by Anne Timmer, published by Fair Winds Press (£16.99) Charlotte Stirling-Reed's Vegan Pancake Recipe Nutritionist Serves around 10 INGREDIENTS 200g self-raising wholemeal flour

1 teaspoon of baking powder

1 ripe banana, mashed

300mls of soya milk

A drizzle of olive oil for the pan

A few handfuls of blueberries (optional) METHOD 1. Sift the wholegrain self-raising flour into a large bowl with the baking powder and make a well in the middle (you may need to press some of the grains through the sieve with a spoon). 2. Add the well mashed banana to the centre and then gradually whisk in the milk with the rest of the mixture. Continue this until you have a smooth, thick batter and then set the mixture aside. 3. Heat a drizzle of oil in a saucepan and, once hot, add a thick dollop of your pancake mixture into the middle of the pan. 4. Dot a few blueberries on top of the mixture as it cooks and, once it’s browning nicely, flip your pancake and cook it on the other side. Smoked Salmon and Mascarpone

INGREDIENTS Serves four 100g mascarpone

1 tablespoon of chopped chives or parsley

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

1 teaspoon of chopped red chilli

100g smoked salmon

Some freshly ground black pepper METHOD 1. Add the mascarpone, chives, lemon juice and chilli into a bowl and mix together well. 2. Pop your pancake on a plate and top with a dollop of the mascarpone mixture 3. Fold a layer of smoked salmon on top and finish with few grinds of black pepper. Danielle Copperman's Fluffy Quinoa Crepes Founder of Qnola

“Our light and fluffy quinoa crepes are a healthy, protein rich, nutritious option to make the day (slightly) more virtuous. Simple, quick to make, and waiting patiently to be smothered in your choice of toppings - enjoy!” INGREDIENTS 100g cooked quinoa

1 egg

100ml nut milk (we like Plenish organic Almond Milk)

40g buckwheat/quinoa/gluten-free flour

½ tsp of coconut oil METHOD 1. Measure all of the ingredients into a blender (add the wet ingredients first to avoid creating a paste around the blade). 2. Blend on a slow to medium speed for 30 seconds, then increase to the highest speed for 1 minute, until the mixture is entirely smooth. 3. Heat the coconut oil in a frying pan and ladle batter onto the pan. 4. Rotate the pan to allow the batter to spread as widely and evenly as possible, keeping it as thin as possible. 5. Cook over a medium heat and carefully slide a spatula around and underneath the edges of the pancake to ensure the mixture doesn't stick. When the edges begin to brown, flip the pancake and cook on the other side. 6. Serve immediately and enjoy with raw honey, fresh citrus juice, homemade chocolate spread or Nutella, nut butter or a selection of savoury toppings such as avocado, tahini, vegetables, pesto and hummus. Alex Head's Activated Charcoal Pancakes with Lemon Curd Founder of Social Pantry