11 pancake recipes from our favourite chefs and foodies

From healthy to quirky, sweet to savoury, there’s a pancake recipe here to please even the fussiest Shrove Tuesday guest. Pile ‘em high...
(GF, DF, WF, Refined Sugar Free)
“These American style pancakes are completely delicious, despite being dairy, gluten and refined sugar free. They're also vegan and made of just a few simple ingredients that you can pick up in most local shops. Instead of egg, the binder in these is the juice from a can of chickpeas and I can't believe how well it works. It's called aquafaba and I think it might have just transformed my cooking! Plus, save the chickpeas ready for dinner, or pop them in the oven with a little oil and some spices alongside the pecans (different pan!) and snack on them later.”
INGREDIENTS
Makes 5-6 American style pancakes
For the pecans
1 teaspoon of coconut oil
15 ml of maple syrup
2 teaspoons of coconut sugar (this can be replaced with regular sugar)
70g of pecans
For the pancakes
Coconut oil for the pan
150g buckwheat flour
1/3 teaspoon bicarbonate of soda
1/3 teaspoon baking powder
150ml almond milk
1 can of chickpeas (you're using the juice not the chickpeas themselves - save those for dinner!)
3 teaspoons of maple syrup
A pinch of salt
METHOD
1. Preheat the oven to 180c.
2. In a small pan, melt the coconut oil, maple syrup and coconut sugar for the pecans. Stir well then leave to thicken for a few moments.
3. Line a baking tray with greaseproof paper. Add the pecans and stir, then pour them onto the paper and place in the oven for 10 minutes. Once they are cooked, remove from the oven and leave to cool. You can then use your hands to break them into little pieces.
4. Next for the pancakes - sift the flour into a large mixing bowl, adding the bicarbonate of soda, baking powder, and 75ml of juice from the chickpea can. Then mix in the almond milk, a pinch of salt and the maple syrup and mix until you have a totally smooth batter.
5. Using a small non-stick saucepan (around 10cm) heat a small amount of coconut oil. Then pour in around 1/6th of the batter and allow it to cook over a medium heat. Once it is cooked enough to hold, flip the pancake and cook the other side. Then repeat with the rest of the batter. This should take no more than around mins per pancake.
6. Serve with chopped banana, maple syrup and sprinkle with the candied pecans.
Date and Apple Buckwheat Pancakes
INGREDIENTS
Makes 4 American-style pancakes
130g buckwheat or brown rice flour
5 tablespoons of apple puree
200 ml of water or plant-based milk
8 dates
Coconut oil for the pan
Toppings: vanilla maple syrup, frozen berries, banana, nuts, seeds or anything else that you fancy!
METHOD
1. Start by chopping the dates into very small chunks and place to one side.
2. Place all of the other ingredients in a mixing bowl and mix thoroughly. Then stir in the dates. Allow the mixture to stand for an hour - you can use it immediately but the longer you leave it the better the pancakes hold.
3. Use a small amount of coconut oil to grease a small saucepan then place on a low heat. Add a few spoonfuls of batter into the pan and spread it evenly. Let the pancake cook through thoroughly until it is firm enough to flip over.
4. Repeat with the rest of the mixture and then add your favourite toppings.
Tom Aikens's Oven Blueberry Pancakes
Chef and founder of Muse Belgravia
“I love making pancakes with my daughters Violette and Josephine. They really enjoy getting involved and it’s heart-warming to see the happiness that these little sweet treats bring to their faces.”
INGREDIENTS
Serves 6
300g self-raising flour
60g sugar
1 tbsp baking powder
1 tsp bicarbonate of soda
1 tsp salt
2 eggs
150ml milk
300ml buttermilk
1 tsp vanilla extract
1 tsp almond essence
60g unsalted butter, melted
100g blueberries
METHOD:
1. Preheat the oven to 160°C/Gas 3.
2. Sift all the dry ingredients together in one bowl.
3. Whisk the eggs, milk, buttermilk, vanilla extract and almond essence together in another bowl, then add them to the dry ingredients. Whisk until smooth.
4. Add the melted butter and continue to whisk until thoroughly mixed in.
5. Carefully fold in the blueberries.
6. Grease a non-stick pan with non-stick spray or brush with vegetable oil. Drop in large spoonfuls of the batter and cook in the oven for about 8 minutes until golden in colour. You can also cook these pancakes on top of the stove but they cook more evenly in the oven.
Gizzi Erskine's Dutch Baby with grilled peaches, skyr and raspberry sauce
Chef
“I find it funny that back in the 80s and 90s, Dutch Babies, (or pancakes), were somewhat frowned upon, but now they are making quite a comeback. Think of this as a sweet Yorkshire pudding, that’s filled, I believe classically with apples and sugar. So my need to put both honey and spelt into WHATEVER I CAN, has led me to make my baby with both of these, giving a wholesome and slightly tangy finish. Plus I’ve ditched the apples and gone for some grilled honeyed peaches and raspberry sauce and, you guessed it, more creamy yoghurt. This is a weekend brunch for those that love a pancake and want to try something new…”
Preparation time 20 mins
Standing time 1-2 hours, or overnight in the fridge.
Cooking time 30 mins
INGREDIENTS
Serves 4
200ml spelt flour
200ml eggs
100ml Arla skyr yoghurt
100ml milk
2 tablespoon honey
a pinch Maldon Salt
light vegetable oil
2 ripe but firm peaches (or nectarines)
3 tablespoons runny honey
1 x 150g punnet of raspberries
2 tsp icing sugar
150g Arla skyr yoghurt to serve
METHOD
1. The easiest way to do this, (with the least washing up!), is to use a measuring jug to measure out all of your ingredients instead of scales. Start with the flour and transfer it to a bowl, then measure your eggs, followed by the yoghurt. Beat together until smooth, but don’t be too worried if there are a few lumps, and season with honey and salt. Leave the batter out at room temperature for an hour or so, or in the fridge overnight.
2. When you are ready to cook, preheat the oven to 200C. Pour a decent amount (around 4 tablespoons) of oil into a medium ovenproof frying pan. The trick here is to get the fat really hot, so heat for a good 5 minutes. At this point, open the oven door and carefully pour the batter into the pan. Bake for about 30 minutes or until risen and golden.
3. To make the grilled peaches; halve and stone them, then griddle them, cut face down on a grill pan. Grill for 4-5 minutes or until the peach face unsticks from the iron grills. You only need to grill these on one side. When cooked cut them into slices and place into a small bowl with 3 tablespoons of honey and leave for 5 minutes until the peaches have seeped in their juice and made a bit of a sauce with the honey.
4. To make the raspberry sauce; place the raspberries and sugar into a blender and whiz until smooth. Sieve for a smooth and glossy sauce. You can balance the flavor with a squeeze of lemon juice if you think you need to.
5. When the ‘Dutch baby’ is ready remove from the oven and fill with the peaches, spoonfuls of yoghurt and drizzle over the raspberry sauce.
Louise Parker's Orange Pancakes with Lemon Drizzle and Ricotta Cream
Founder of the Louise Parker Method
“My protein-rich pancakes can be served with endless sugar-free toppings. Try my homemade quick strawberry jam, or hot summer berry vitality sauce ( find the recipes in The Louise Parker Method – Lean for Life: The Cookbook , £20). Otherwise, simply add one tablespoon of cocoa powder and a little extra stevia into the batter mixture for a chocolate
pancake, which is delicious spread with my chocolate hazelnut butter (see page 60) and
sprinkled with toasted hazelnut pieces.”
INGREDIENTS
Serves four
For the pancakes
4 tablespoons oatbran
4 tablespoons wholemeal flour
4 tablespoons dried skimmed milk
8 tablespoons soya milk
4 large eggs
1 teaspoon vanilla paste
½ teaspoon stevia
1 heaped teaspoon baking powder
½ teaspoon finely grated unwaxed
orange zest
4 teaspoons unsalted butter
For the drizzle
juice of 2 lemons
juice of 1 orange, 1 tablespoon reserved for the ricotta cream
Stevia, to taste
For the ricotta cream
100g (½ cup) ricotta cheese
200g (¾ cup) Greek yogurt
1 tablespoon orange juice
½ teaspoon finely grated unwaxed
orange zest
METHOD
1. Combine the oatbran, flour and dried milk in a blender, then add the soya milk, eggs, vanilla paste, stevia and baking powder. Blend for 30 seconds until everything is combined, being careful not to over-process to keep the pancakes light.
2. Now stir in the orange zest (don’t blend this into the mix).
3. Melt the butter in a non-stick frying pan over a medium heat. Add a generous tablespoon of the batter to form each pancake. When the mixture forms little bubbles on the surface, they are good to flip.
4. Meanwhile, prepare the drizzle by heating the lemon and orange juices until they reduce slightly. Taste and add stevia if you wish.
5. Prepare the ricotta cream by mixing together the ricotta and yogurt with the orange juice and zest.
6. Serve the pancakes, with a little drizzle and the ricotta cream.
Alice Liveing's Banana Pancakes & Warm Berry Compote
Personal trainer and author of Clean Eating Alice
INGREDIENTS
For the pancakes
2 tsp coconut oil
1⁄2 a tsp cinnamon
1 large ripe banana
2 tbsp milled flax seed
2 free range eggs, and 1 Egg White
1 tsp Udo’s Choice Beyond Greens
For the sauce
1 tsp of honey
50g raspberries
50g strawberries
METHOD
1. Mash the banana with a fork and crack the eggs into it, stirring until the mixture becomes blended into an almost puree consistency.
2. Heat a greased frying pan on medium heat and pour the coconut oil in to melt, then add the coconut oil to the pancake mix, add the remaining dry ingredients and mix until incorporated.
3. Spoon your batter in, and delicately flip the pancake after about 30 seconds or when it browns. The recipe makes 2-3 pancakes.
3. For the sauce, mash the berries in the same way to the banana, then add the honey. You can also blend this in a food processor for a smoother consistency if you wish! Pour over the pancakes and enjoy
Amanda Hamilton's Simple Banana Protein Pancakes with Homemade Hazelnut Chocolate Sauce
Nutritionist
INGREDIENTS
Serves one
1 medium egg
1 egg white
1⁄2 medium-sized banana
20g hazelnuts
1 tbsp maple syrup
1 tsp Udo’s Choice Ultimate Oil Blend
7g cocoa powder
METHOD
1. Mash the banana with a fork and crack the eggs into it, stirring until the mixture becomes blended.
2. Heat a greased frying pan on medium heat and pour about a 2.5inch wide puddle of batter.
3. Delicately flip the pancake after about 25 seconds or when it browns. The recipe makes 2-3 small pancakes.
4. For the sauce place the toasted hazelnuts into a food processor and blend until fine. Then add in the cocoa powder, Ultimate Oil and maple syrup and blend again until smooth. Slowly add in some cold water until it is a good consistency and pour over the pancakes.
Ren Kroes' Sweet Pancakes
Cook and author
“I love sweets and I make sure to treat myself every so often to a muffin, a slice of cake, or pancakes for breakfast—especially on Sunday mornings. I love to spoil my sweetie (and myself) with an elaborate brunch. So, of course, I had to think up a healthy pancake recipe to rely on.”
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Equipment: Blender.
INGREDIENTS
Makes six pancakes
2/3 cup (80 g) quinoa flour or buckwheat flour
1 1⁄2 cups (120 g) whole oats
4 eggs
12/3 cups (400 ml) unsweetened rice milk
2 tablespoons (10 g) grated coconut
1 1⁄2 tablespoons (20 g) ground flaxseeds
Pinch of salt
Coconut oil, for cooking
Toppings of choice
METHOD
1. Add the flour, oats, eggs, rice milk, coconut, flaxseed and salt to the blender and process until smooth.
2. Heat a bit of coconut oil in a frying pan, pour a dollop of batter into the pan, and repeat 5 times. When bubbles appear on the surface, flip and cook on the other side.
3. I top mine with nut butter, sliced banana, a trickle of maple syrup, a sprinkling of grated coconut, and a small handful of goji berries. Perfect for sharing with your loved one.
Extracted from Power Food by Rens Kroes , photography by Anne Timmer, published by Fair Winds Press (£16.99)
Charlotte Stirling-Reed's Vegan Pancake Recipe
Nutritionist
Serves around 10
INGREDIENTS
200g self-raising wholemeal flour
1 teaspoon of baking powder
1 ripe banana, mashed
300mls of soya milk
A drizzle of olive oil for the pan
A few handfuls of blueberries (optional)
METHOD
1. Sift the wholegrain self-raising flour into a large bowl with the baking powder and make a well in the middle (you may need to press some of the grains through the sieve with a spoon).
2. Add the well mashed banana to the centre and then gradually whisk in the milk with the rest of the mixture. Continue this until you have a smooth, thick batter and then set the mixture aside.
3. Heat a drizzle of oil in a saucepan and, once hot, add a thick dollop of your pancake mixture into the middle of the pan.
4. Dot a few blueberries on top of the mixture as it cooks and, once it’s browning nicely, flip your pancake and cook it on the other side.
Smoked Salmon and Mascarpone
INGREDIENTS
Serves four
100g mascarpone
1 tablespoon of chopped chives or parsley
1 tablespoon of lemon juice
1 teaspoon of chopped red chilli
100g smoked salmon
Some freshly ground black pepper
METHOD
1. Add the mascarpone, chives, lemon juice and chilli into a bowl and mix together well.
2. Pop your pancake on a plate and top with a dollop of the mascarpone mixture
3. Fold a layer of smoked salmon on top and finish with few grinds of black pepper.
Danielle Copperman's Fluffy Quinoa Crepes
Founder of Qnola
“Our light and fluffy quinoa crepes are a healthy, protein rich, nutritious option to make the day (slightly) more virtuous. Simple, quick to make, and waiting patiently to be smothered in your choice of toppings - enjoy!”
INGREDIENTS
100g cooked quinoa
1 egg
100ml nut milk (we like Plenish organic Almond Milk)
40g buckwheat/quinoa/gluten-free flour
½ tsp of coconut oil
METHOD
1. Measure all of the ingredients into a blender (add the wet ingredients first to avoid creating a paste around the blade).
2. Blend on a slow to medium speed for 30 seconds, then increase to the highest speed for 1 minute, until the mixture is entirely smooth.
3. Heat the coconut oil in a frying pan and ladle batter onto the pan.
4. Rotate the pan to allow the batter to spread as widely and evenly as possible, keeping it as thin as possible.
5. Cook over a medium heat and carefully slide a spatula around and underneath the edges of the pancake to ensure the mixture doesn't stick. When the edges begin to brown, flip the pancake and cook on the other side.
6. Serve immediately and enjoy with raw honey, fresh citrus juice, homemade chocolate spread or Nutella, nut butter or a selection of savoury toppings such as avocado, tahini, vegetables, pesto and hummus.
Alex Head's Activated Charcoal Pancakes with Lemon Curd
Founder of Social Pantry
INGREDIENTS
Makes 10 medium pancakes
For the pancakes
200g plain flour
130g semi skimmed milk 65g buttermilk (or yoghurt) 50g unsalted butter
50g double cream
8g baking powder
14g icing sugar
2g activated charcoal powder
3 free-range egg yolks
3 free-range egg whites
1 tsp vanilla essence
Pinch sea salt
Toppings
Lemon curd
50g caster sugar
25g salted butter
5g lemon zest
1 free-range egg
1 free-range egg yolk
Juice of 1 lemon
Soft Whipped Vanilla Cream
200ml double cream
15g icing sugar
1 tsp vanilla essence
METHOD
1. Gently melt the butter and place aside.
2. Sift the flour, baking powder and icing sugar into a large bowl and add the salt.
3. Add the egg yolks,milk and buttermilk.
4. Whisk in until well mixed,add the cream and continue to mix in.
5. Stir in the melted butter and vanilla and whisk in the activated charcoal.
6. Whisk the egg whites to soft peaks then fold into the batter.
7. Cook by frying in a nonstick pan with sunflower oil.
TOPPINGS METHOD
1. Gently melt the butter in a saucepan.
2. Add the caster sugar, lemon zest and lemon juice.
3.Whisk the eggs together by hand and add to the saucepan mix.
4. Stir over a gentle heat until the mixture coats the back of a spoon(be patient as it does take a little while. If you cook too quickly, the eggs can scramble).
5. Remove from heat and pour into a bowl, allow to cool.
6. Put the double cream into a clean bowl and whisk by hand.
7. Whisk until just beginning to become stiff, sieve over icing sugar and fold in the vanilla essence.
Top tip: Serve with your favourite seasonal berry and a lovely sprinkling of icing sugar.
