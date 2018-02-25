10 ways to get a flat tummy from the inside out

Here at Get The Gloss we’re big advocates of a holistic approach to health, and believe that how good you look on the outside can only ever be determined by how good you feel on the inside.

In particular (as we’ve previously discussed) getting a slender stomach isn’t all about sweating hours away in the gym , no. In fact, ensuring you consume a healthy, well-balanced diet is as - if not more - important when trying to achieve a tight, taut tum.

To help get you started on how to fine-tune your food choices we reached out to Nutritionist Emma Olliff . From curbing appetite and beating the bloat to halting sugar cravings and boosting your metabolism here are her top ten picks to help keep you feeling and looking slim from the inside out.

1. Water

Water is essential all the time - but it is especially important when you're trying to flatten your tummy. When you drink water, you are helping your body to maintain its correct fluid balance, prevent water retention (which is a major cause of bloated bellies) and it also helps you to feel full - meaning you will be inclined to eat less overall. Water also breaks down fat for energy and moves nutrients to your muscles to maintain your metabolism.To make your next glass more interesting try adding some lemon, orange or cucumber slices to it to give it a little flavour boost; you can also try herbs and flowers such as mint or lemon verbena.

2. Matcha Green Tea

"Among its many benefits, Matcha green tea can also lay claim to helping reduce belly fat thanks to it containing antioxidants called catechins. Catechins inhibit an enzyme called catechol-O-methyltranferase (COMT), which degrades the body's primary fat-burning hormone, norepinephrine. This is obviously what you want to avoid when you're trying to reduce the bloat. Catechins are so abundant in green tea, they help elevate norepinephrine levels, which keeps them elevated and prolong thermogenesis. Translation - catechins help turn you into a fat-burning machine! For an extra fat-burning boost, sip green tea before a workout."

3. Baobab

" Baobab is one of the new superstar foods on the market and primarily promotes itself as being able to boost weight loss. So how does it help? Baobab has an extremely high fibre content which often has a laxative-like effect, clearing out your digestive system and helping to remove toxins and waste from your body. This allows you to break down and process your foods more efficiently. Its high soluble fibre content also has positive effects on your metabolism, helping it to work faster and more efficiently on the whole - meaning that more calories can be burned with less effort."

4. Chia

" Chia seeds are all the rage right now, and with good reason! I especially love chia seeds for their incredible power to give me energy. Chia seeds can be added to anything, are low in calories, and extremely high in fibre. They also contain potassium, which is a powerful electrolyte that beats bloating, and keeps your body hydrated. Simply add them to smoothies, sprinkle over granola or make a bubble water."

5. Udo’s Choice Ultimate Oil Blend

"Your gut is home to over 100 trillion bacteria that outnumber human cells in your body by a ratio of 10:1. Interesting fact; up to 1.5kg of your weight is made up of bacteria alone! As there are so many of them they obviously play an important role in your health. Making sure your bacteria is well-balanced between the 'good' and the 'bad' is thought to be essential in maintaining strong and healthy digestive and immune systems. In particular, research has shown that an imbalance of good and bad bacteria in the gut can result in a number of digestive health conditions. Try taking Udo’s Choice super 8 macrobiotics which contain tons of good bacteria which will by restoring the balance of good bacteria in your gut."

6. Cucumber

"I love cucumbers and they are one fantastic flat belly food. Cucumbers are full of nutrients, including vitamin C, potassium, fibre and water! Cucumbers are also known as a natural diuretic, meaning they help extra water find its way out of your belly, so you can maintain a slenderizing look. I like to juice with cucumbers, add them to salads, green smoothies, or just eat them with a little unsalted raw nut butter as a snack."

7. Beetroot

" Beetroots are excellent for keeping a taut tum because they are rich in fibre, potassium and magnesium. Your boosted potassium levels will counteract the bloating effects of excessive salt in the body, while all the additional nutrients present in beetroot help to maintain a healthy digestive system."

8. Ginger

"Ginger helps calm your GI tract and can also help calm intestinal activity and expel gas from your digestive tract. Ginger also thins blood and improves circulation. Add some fresh, grated ginger to your green tea or boil some chopped pieces of the root to make ginger tea."

9. Salmon

"Salmon is a great flat belly food (as are many other types of fish too). It’s rich in Omega-3 fatty acids, which not only aid in metabolism function, but also help to keep you fuller for longer and have been linked to weight loss. Have a grilled salmon fillet over a salad or with some green veggies and a sweet potato for a healthy filling dinner."

10. Almonds

"Raw almonds are also ideal for keeping your tummy trim. They are generally one of the most tolerated nuts to digest because technically, they’re a seed. They are also a rich source of Vitamin E, monounsaturated fats known as MUFAs and protein. Vitamin E keeps your skin glowing and is a great antioxidant, while the MUFAs help to fight abdominal fat and work to keep you feeling full. These fats are also great for your heart. The fibre and protein in almonds help to keep cravings away and keep your blood sugar stable. Remember not to eat too many though!"