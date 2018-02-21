15 reasons why fizzy drinks are evil

The news that fizzy drinks are bad for us doesn’t come as a shock. However, as with most of our other guilty pleasures (read: cookies, chocolate and Maccie Ds), it doesn’t stop us still reaching for them. But as a new study reveals drinking just one sugar-laden fizzy drink a day could decrease fertility in both sexes, the health risks associated with drinking soda are once again in the spotlight.

“Doctors are in no doubt that the biggest danger from many of the popular fizzy drinks doesn’t come from the hidden additives, flavourings or colourings but from sugar,” says GP and Get The Gloss Expert Dr Anita Sturnham . “Sugar has been dominating the headlines, with experts claiming it to be highly toxic to the body. Research suggests that sugar could be one of the leading causes of illness and death in the UK, with claims that it should be regulated in the same way as alcohol and tobacco.”

According to nutritional therapist Henrietta Norton , “Liquids can seem like mindless eating - we wouldn’t dream about eating two or three cream cakes at once however, the average can of seemingly ‘healthy’ sounding fizzy drinks with romantic sounding names such as Cloudy Lemonade, contain around 6-12 teaspoons of sugar in them - we’d never put that on top of our cereal for example, but when it comes to liquids, we can mindlessly take in these sugar-laden calories.”

Thanks to Jamie Oliver and his campaign to slap a sugar tax on food and drink and a call from Cancer Research UK calling for the same, the impact that the sweet stuff is having on the population's health and rising obesity levels has made the discussion on sugar all the more topical.

We asked Dr Sturnham, Henrietta Norton, Nathalie Schyllert - Director of Bodywear and Operations at Bodyism and cosmetic dentist Dr Joe Oliver to delve deeper into the topic and set the record straight about fizzy drinks once and for all. Here are 15 reasons why fizzy drinks are indeed the devil's brew...

1. Our mental health

The effects of fizzy drinks go beyond just our waistlines, affecting both mental health and cognitive functions. “The over-consumption of sugar has been linked to depression, poor memory formation and learning disorders in studies,” says Dr Sturnham. “Scientists have now also identified a possible increased risk of dementia.”

2. Our teeth

It’s no big secret that the high-sugar content of some of our favourite soft drinks can seriously impact our teeth, However, once you hear the details about how damaging they really can be, you’ll never want to touch them again. According to Dr Joe Oliver, “Dental erosion causes the enamel (which acts as a protective layer to your tooth) to wear away, and will lead to pain and sensitivity."

“Each regular can of cola contains eight teaspoons of sugar which can increase our risks of tooth and gum disease,” says Dr Sturnham. “A study in the journal General Dentistry, found that cola is 10 times as corrosive as fruit juice in the first three minutes of drinking. The researchers took slices of freshly extracted teeth and immersed them in 20 soft drinks. Teeth dunked for 48 hours in cola and lemonade lost more than 5% of their weight.” Talk about extreme weight loss. “Another study found that drinking four cans of fizzy drink a day increased the risk of tooth erosion by 252%,” she adds.

Don’t be suckered in by their diet counterparts either - they’re just as evil, but just sneakier - which makes them even worse in our books. “Diet fizzy drinks contain sweeteners but still contain chemicals that can rot the teeth,” explains Dr Sturnham. “One of the chief culprits for dental disease in these drinks is citric acid, which gives tangy drinks their kick. Citric acid can make the drink nearly as corrosive as battery acid when it comes to teeth.” Yes you heard that correctly, BATTERY ACID.

3. Our skin

Fact: fizzy drinks will make you looker older faster*. “They cause premature ageing as the sugar damages our skin cells and collagen bonds,” says Dr Sturnham.

*Puts down can of coke and reaches for the nearest face mask*

MORE GLOSS: High sugar, high stakes - the truth about your sweet tooth & your skin

4. Our hearts

When it comes to matters of the heart, the consequences of fizzy drinks are worse than what any break up could do. Mostly due to, yes you’ve guessed it, their sugar content. “Sugar causes a build-up of bad fats that block our arteries which can lead to heart attacks and strokes,” says Dr Sturnham.

5. Obesity

Fizzy drinks and obesity are lifelong buds and it's one friendship that needs to come to a swift end, fast. “Too much sugar can lead to a build-up of fat around our bellies increasing our risk of getting type 2 diabetes,” explains Dr Sturnham. She adds, “Research indicates that there may also be an association between artificially sweetened beverages too. A French study, published in 2013, even indicated that the risk of type 2 diabetes may even be higher for those that regularly consume diet soft drinks than people that consume sugary versions. There has been a lot of debate about the safety of sweeteners with some health campaigners taking the view that they can lead to a range of problems ranging from depression to digestive disorders and the aforementioned type 2 diabetes.”

She adds, “We also have no long-term safety about the potential health risks from consuming the newer sweeteners such as stevia. My advice is to choose the healthier drink alternatives, such as low fat milk and water. If you are going to drink squashes make sure you dilute them well.”