3 healthy breakfast ideas to give you energy for the day ahead

How many of us can say that the breakfast we eat is both healthy and satisfying? It’s easy to grab the quickest (and in many cases, closest) options, but investing some time in your first meal can not only affect your day, but also have a big impact on your health and body in the long term.

Nutritionist Rhian Stephenson stresses that when you eat can be just as important as how many calories you eat. “Eating breakfast stimulates metabolic hormones and helps balance blood sugar for the day.”

Here, Rhian gives you three healthy breakfast ideas that will leave you happy, healthy and bouncing with energy until lunchtime.

Raw Goji & Buckwheat Porridge

Ingredients

1 cup raw buckwheat (available in food health stores)

1 cup raw almonds

1 red apple, (I use Pink Ladies or something similar in sweetness)

1/2 cup raspberries

juice of 1 orange

1/2 tsp vanilla

1/2 tsp cinnamon

1 tsp coconut oil

Optional - depending on how sweet you like it you could also add 1 tsp of stevia powder (available in food health stores)

Toppings:

1 tbsp goji berries

1 tsp bee pollen (available in food health stores)

1 tsp cacao nibs

1 tsp coconut flakes

a few more raspberries

Method

Soak the buckwheat and walnuts overnight, in separate bowls.

In the morning, rinse the buckwheat - they will feel a bit gooey but this will rinse off after a minute or so.

Rinse the almonds quickly and add all of the porridge ingredients into a food processor or immersion blender and blend until smooth. This makes enough for a few days and keeps well in the fridge.

When ready to serve, transfer to a bowl and top with goji, bee pollen, cacao, coconut and raspberries. This is a protein & fibre packed breakfast that will keep you going for hours.

Banana Pancakes

Ingredients

(Serves 2)

2 really ripe bananas

3 organic eggs

1 tbsp ground almonds/almond flour

1/4 cup + 1 tbsp coconut milk

1/3 cup desiccated coconut, unsweetened

1/4 tsp cinnamon

pinch of himalayan sea salt

coconut oil for pan

mixed berries to serve

Method

Mash the bananas in a bowl and then whisk in the eggs, coconut milk, almond flour, cinnamon, salt and coconut.

Heat some coconut oil in a frying pan on medium heat. Make sure you allow the pan to heat up, this makes the pancakes nice and browned on each side.

Scoop the batter into the pan and cook on a few minutes each side. Top with mixed berries & enjoy.

Savoury Breakfast Bowl

Ingredients

3/4 cup cooked quinoa

1 egg

handful of spinach

1/4 avocado

3 cherry tomatoes

1 spring onion, chopped

a few sprigs coriander, chopped

1 tsp sesame seeds

1 tsp tamari

juice of 1/2 lemon

Method

If using leftover quinoa from the night before, reheat in a pan or with a steamer. If using fresh quinoa, cook as per package instructions.

Bring a pot of water to the bowl to poach the egg. Add a splash of apple cider vinegar to the water - this will help the egg keep shape.

Bring the water down to a simmer and crack the egg into the pot. For a soft yolk and firm white, cook for 3 minutes. Make sure you time this

so you have the perfect egg!

While the egg is poaching, chop the spring onion, slice avocado, tomatoes and coriander. Mix the sesame seeds, tamari and lemon with the quinoa.

Top with poached egg, avocado and tomatoes.

