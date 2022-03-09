3 healthy, hearty and hasty recipes for kids

Finding a wide variety of dishes that kids will willingly eat is a hard enough task itself - let alone making sure they’re healthy and packed with nutrients too.

No stranger to the world of fussy toddlers, Sara Smith (Founder of Child Nutrition Consultancy Betsy’s Mum ) first recognised the lack of tasty, nutritious dishes available to children and the reluctance of parents to give them vegetables when working abroad in Australia.

Driven to bring back inspiration to the kitchen and reignite the family around the dinner table, Sara has since dedicated herself to helping parents find fun, flavoursome and uber nutritious dishes for kids and parents alike. Here are her top three family favourites that are as quick as they are delicious. Bon appétit!

Butternut squash and carrot soup

“Boost your family’s immune system with this bright and luxuriously creamy kids soup. It’s packed with dietary fibre, vitamins and antioxidants, while also combined with the incredible health benefits and flavour of turmeric and paprika - it’s pure sunshine in a bowl.”

Ingredients

1 butternut squash peeled and chopped

3 carrots

1.5 litres of water with low sodium vegetable stock

1 tsp turmeric

1 tsp paprika

2 tbs of crème fraiche (optional but so yummy)

Method

In a large saucepan add the butternut squash, carrots and stock water together, followed by paprika and bring to a gentle boil. When the butternut squash and carrot has softened, blend with a hand blender until smooth - stir in a little crème fraiche and serve.

Sweetcorn and courgette fritters