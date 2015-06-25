5 healthy drink switch-ups for a slimmer summer

Whether you’re looking for a quick energy-boost during festival season or something to toast (or drown your sorrows) with during Wimbledon, try one of these easy drink switch-ups to ease both taste buds and waistlines alike this summer.

We asked health and nutrition consultant and Get The Gloss Expert Karen Cummings-Palmer for her favourite seasonal swaps for making sure we stay hydrated, energised and healthy no matter what we have planned.

We’ll certainly toast to that.

FOR A PICNIC

Summer Swap

Orange juice for tomato juice.

Method

“Juice cooked organic tomatoes, chill and then add lime or lemon juice and pepper,” recommends Karen.

Health Benefits

“Tomatoes are rich in lycopene which boosts your natural SPF . This is great for a summertime drink, especially if you’re going to be out for long periods of time.”

FOR WIMBLEDON

Summer Swap

Pimms for a healthy and refreshing mixed-berry and chia seed juice.

Method

“I love the Nutribullet , £149.99, for this - you can take it wherever you go,” recommends Karen. “Juice some organic blueberries and/or strawberries, a handful of chia seeds to add thickness, some cucumber-infused water and aloe ferox (aloe vera’s most concentrated form) which has great skin enhancing properties and also acts as a digestive aid.”

Health Benefits

“ Chia seeds will provide the fat and protein needed to fill you up and the blueberries and strawberries will provide a great anti-oxidant boost,” says Karen. “Aloe ferox is high in amino acids, is great for the skin and is alkalising too.” Why should we be going alkaline? “Because all the bad things happen in acidic environments,” explains Karen. “You need some acid, but you want to be eating around 80% alkalising food, 20% acidic - an acidic environment is a breeding ground for dis-ease.”

MORE GLOSS: Make your 5-a-day more exciting with the new Nurtibullet Pro

FOR FIRST THING IN THE MORNING

Summer Swap

Coffee for a green juice.

Method

“Pair organic apples or pears with coriander for a drink that is full of phytonutrients,” suggests Karen. “For some added greenness, throw in some organic kale for a green juice that’s really refreshing and top up with aloe vera if you’d like too.”

Health Benefits

“Containing vitamins A, C and K, it is also mildly detoxifying and helps to remove heavy metals from the body too.”

FOR A FESTIVAL

Summer Swap

Beer for iced matcha with coconut water

Method

“Simply whisk brewed iced matcha tea with coconut water,” says Karen. “Try Jax Coco , £2.20 and Tea Pigs Matcha Tea , £2.”

Health Benefits

“You have both the super hydration of coconut and the energy release and antioxidants of the matcha,” says Karen.

MORE GLOSS: 8 ways to eat like a mediterranean

FOR PRE-DRINKING

Summer Swap

Cocktails for a naturally sweetened vodka mixer.

Method

“Juice fresh organic lemons and add agave as a sweetener instead of sugar . Top up with sparkling water and vodka (which is relatively low in calories). Go for a premium brand vodka though, such as Belvedere , £36, as it’s quite pure,” suggests Karen.

Health Benefits

“The fresh lemon is alkalising and provides a vitamin C boost, while agave provides a sweet healthier alternative to sugar,” says Karen. “It’s not a healthy drink as such, but you do get some healthy benefits.

"Pomegranates also act as a good base for cocktails as they’re rich in vitamin C and antioxidants as well.”

AN EXTRA HEALTHY DRINK TIP

“My supplement for the summer is frozen algae , £28 - defrost it in the fridge, decant it into an ice cube tray and have it ready to throw into your drink to get a massive green boost full of bioavailable protein, vitamins, minerals and chlorophyll.”

Follow us on @getthegloss and Ayesha @Ayesha_Muttu