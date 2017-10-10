5 incredible porridge recipes you have to try

“Don’t think of porridge as just your regular morning bowl of oats. As it is so much more,” says Helsinki-based recipe developer, author and food artist Anni Kravi. “Instead think of cooked porridge, baked porridge, raw porridge, savoury porridge, porridge snack bars, porridge with rye, porridge with spelt, rice porridge, buckwheat and amaranth porridge.” From sweet to savoury, breakfast to dinner, lunch to snacks, the list of possibilities are endless. Proving our humble bowls can be anything but boring, Porridge by Anni Kravi , £12.99, is a treat for both eyes and tastebuds courtesy of its 50 healthy but hearty sugar-free, dairy-free and vegan recipes. Served as complete meals rather than fast fuel thanks to a greater degree of preparation and experimentation, they’re guaranteed to boost bowls and pimp portfolios in one fell swoop, to change the way you see porridge for good.

From easy to advanced, here are 5 of our favourites to get your creative juices flowing... The sweet raw option: Raw buckwheat, blueberry and cardomom

70g [scant ½ cup] raw buckwheat groats

100ml [7 tbsp] oat milk

100g [scant 1 cup] fresh blueberries or bilberries

1 large, fresh banana

1 tbsp ground flaxseeds

½ tsp ground cardamom

½ tsp reishi [optional] + TOPPINGS 1 tbsp fresh blueberries or bilberries

1 tbsp fresh raspberries

1 tbsp fresh sea buckthorn berries or cranberries

The night before, rinse then soak the buckwheat in a bowl of water at room temperature. In the morning, rinse the buckwheat well in fresh water, then place in a high-speed blender with all the remaining ingredients and blend together until smooth. Serve the porridge with the toppings. The sweet cooked option: the 'Superfoodie'

35g [⅓ cup] quinoa flakes

1 tbsp chia seeds

1 tsp maca powder

½ tsp vanilla powder

200ml [scant 1 cup] almond milk [see recipe below]

pinch salt

1 large, fresh banana, mashed + Toppings 1 tbsp fresh raspberries

1 tbsp fresh sea buckthorn berries or cranberries

1 tbsp fresh blackcurrants

1 tbsp dried mulberries

½ tbsp coconut flakes

1 tsp bee pollen [optional]

1 tsp nut butter of choice MAKES 1 BOWL Mix the quinoa flakes, chia seeds, maca powder and vanilla together in a bowl. Bring 100ml [7 tbsp] water and 100ml [7 tbsp] of the almond milk to the boil in a small saucepan. Reduce the heat and add the quinoa mixture to the pan. Add the salt and cook, stirring occasionally, for about 3 minutes. Add the banana, then add the remaining almond milk. Stir and cook for a further 2–3 minutes. Remove the pan from the heat, pour the porridge into a serving bowl and top with the berries, coconut, bee pollen [if using] and a spoonful of nut butter. Almond milk 110g [1 cup] raw almonds

2 dates, pitted

pinch salt MAKES ABOUT 1 LITRE [4 ½ CUPS] Soak some almonds in a bowl of water overnight, then drain and rinse thoroughly. Put the almonds in a high-speed blender with 750ml [3 cups] water and blend for about 1-2 minutes. Add the dates and salt, then blend again for another 1-2 minutes. Pour the nut milk through a nut milk bag or cheese strainer into a bowl. Squeeze or 'milk' the bag so that all the liquid comes through and the pulp is left in the bag. Repeat until you have gathered all the liquid. Store in sterilised bottles or jars for 2-3 days in the fridge. TIP: Save the pulp for blending into raw porridges to add an extra creamy texture. The savoury option: three-grain greens + za'atar

2 chia ‘eggs’ [see recipe below]

½ tbsp sesame oil

1 small shallot, chopped

1 tsp za’atar

Handful spinach, washed

1 ½ tbsp rolled oats

¾ tbsp spelt flakes

pinch salt + TOPPINGS ½ tbsp sesame oil

150g [514 — oz] broccoli, cut into large chunks

½ tbsp raw apple cider vinegar

¼ large, ripe avocado, peeled, pitted and cut into slices

Handful flat-leaf parsley, chopped MAKES 1 BOWL First prepare the chia ‘eggs’ [see below]. Next, heat the sesame oil over a medium-high heat in a small saucepan, add the shallot and za’atar and fry for 2–3 minutes until soft. Add the spinach and sauté lightly until it’s wilted, then reduce the heat and add the oats, spelt, rye and 200ml [scant 1 cup] water. Cook for about 5 minutes, stirring occasionally until the grains have softened. Finally, add the chia ‘eggs’ and continue cooking for a further 3–4 minutes until they have dissolved. Add a pinch of salt to taste, then remove the porridge from the heat, cover and keep warm while you prepare the toppings. Blanch the broccoli quickly in boiling water, then rinse with cold water. Season with sesame oil, salt and vinegar. Pour the porridge into a bowl and top with broccoli, avocado slices and parsley. Chia ‘eggs’

2 tbsp chia seeds or ground flaxseeds MAKES 2 'EGGS ' Mix the seeds and 6 tbsp water together in a small bowl. Leave to stand for 10–15 minutes until it is a thick, egg-like consistency. The snack: fig + cinnamon porridge bars

30g [¼ cup] raw almonds, roughly chopped

50g [⅓ cup] dried figs, roughly chopped

60g [¾ cup] rolled oats

65g [½ cup] sesame seeds

2 tbsp chia seeds

3 tbsp desiccated coconut

½ tbsp ground cinnamon

1 ½ tbsp coconut oil, melted

1 tsp honey or maple syrup for a vegan option [optional] MAKES 12 BARS Mix the almonds, figs, oats, seeds, coconut and cinnamon together in a bowl. In a jug, mix the sweetener [if using] and coconut oil with 100ml [7 tbsp] water [the water shouldn’t be too cold otherwise the oil may turn solid again]. Stir the coconut oil mixture into the dry ingredients until combined. Place the ‘dough’ in an airtight rectangular container and spread it evenly on the base of the container, pressing it down with your fingers. Smooth the surface with a spoon, then cover with a lid and chill in the fridge for at least 2 hours. Cut the solid ‘dough’ still in the container into 6 bars or 12 smaller bites with a knife, then invert the container to remove them. You can knock the bottom of the inverted box if the bars get stuck, as this won’t break them. Enjoy as snacks or crumble the bars into pieces to eat on top of yogurt or chia porridge instead of muesli or granola. Store in the fridge, in an airtight container, for up to 2 days. The smoothie bowl: Nordic acai bowl

1 large, fresh banana [reserve a few slices for the topping]

70g [scant ½ cup] frozen blueberries or bilberries

70g [scant ¾ cup] frozen blackcurrants

1 tsp açaí powder

150ml [10 tbsp] nut ‘rawgurt’ [see recipe below] or unsweetened soy yogurt + TOPPINGS 3 tbsp fresh berries of your choice

1 serving pistachio + fig sprinkle [see below]

1 tsp chia seeds

1 tsp cacao nibs

1 tsp desiccated coconut

1 tsp bee pollen [optional] MAKES 1 BOWL Blitz all the ingredients, except the toppings, together in a high-speed blender. Pour into a bowl and make smoothie bowl art on top with the toppings! Nut 'rawgurt'

35g [¼ cup] cashews

55g [½ cup] raw almonds

½ tsp vanilla powder

2 dates, pitted

3 tbsp ground flaxseeds SERVES 4–6 Soak the cashews and almonds in a bowl of water overnight, then drain and rinse thoroughly.

Put the almonds, cashews, 400ml [1 ⅔ — cups] water, vanilla and dates into a blender and whizz until smooth. Pour the ‘rawgurt’ into a sterilised glass jar, mix in the ground flaxseeds until combined, then chill in the fridge to thicken and cool for 1–2 hours. Decorate with toppings of your choice. Pistachio + fig sprinkle Toasted

240g [1 ½ cups] raw buckwheat groats, rinsed

1 tsp ground cardamom

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1–2 tbsp coconut oil, melted

80g [1 cup] rolled oats

50g [⅓ cup] pistachios, shelled and chopped

35g [scant ¼ cup] whole flaxseeds

35g [¼ cup] sesame seeds

50g [scant ½ cup] dried sour cherries or cranberries

50g [⅓ cup] dried figs, roughly chopped MAKES 1 LARGE JAR OR 1L [4 ½ CUPS] Preheat the oven to 180°C/350°F/Gas 4 and line a baking tray with parchment paper. Mix the buckwheat, cardamom and cinnamon together in a bowl, then spread the mixture out on the prepared baking tray and drizzle with the melted coconut oil. Mix until coated then spread out again and bake in the oven for about 15–20 minutes, stirring occasionally. Keep an eye on the mixture as it may burn. Meanwhile, mix all the ‘raw’ ingredients together in a large bowl. Remove the toasted mixture from the oven, leave to cool, then combine it with the ‘raw’ ingredients. Store in an airtight jar for up to 4 weeks.