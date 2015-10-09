6 seriously moreish nut butter recipes

Mmmmm nut butter. Comforting, satisfying and luckily nutritious seeing as it’s packed with protein, there’s a reason we decided to include one of our favourites in our Recharge and Reset Health Box . Pip & Nut Coconut Almond Butter was our pot of choice, but the tastemakers at Pip & Nut HQ have squirreled away to make other nutty blends that are just as appetising and energy boosting. Given that they are the nut experts around here, Pip and the team, along with Lily Simpson of The Detox Kitchen , have devised some inventive and moreish recipes to make the most of your cupboard stash of nut butter.

Ingredients

¾ cup raw almonds

1 tbsp cacao powder (or you can use cocoa powder)

12 pitted dates*

2 tbs Pip & Nut Peanut Butter

1-2 tbs agave syrup (honey or rice malt syrup could also be used)

*If using fresh medjool dates you will probably find that you will only need a tiny amount of agave syrup - or none at all!

Method

Place the dates, cacao powder and peanut butter into a food processor

Blend until the mixture resembles a paste

Add the almonds and pulse until desired texture is achieved (don’t leave it too long otherwise it’ll turn into a liquid)

If your mixture is too dry, add 1tbsp agave syrup and pulse to mix through. If it is still too dry add another tablespoon and pulse again (the mixture should be a little sticky, and roll easily into balls)

Use a spoon to roll the mixture into tablespoon sized balls.

Coconut Almond Superfood Smoothie