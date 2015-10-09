6 seriously moreish nut butter recipes

Anna Hunter 9 October 2015
nut-butter-recipes

PB & J and nut butter on toast are undeniably delicious, but there are more ways to devour nut butter (it even makes kale taste good). Read on and drool…

Mmmmm nut butter. Comforting, satisfying and luckily nutritious seeing as it’s packed with protein, there’s a reason we decided to include one of our favourites in our Recharge and Reset Health Box . Pip & Nut Coconut Almond Butter  was our pot of choice, but the tastemakers at Pip & Nut HQ have squirreled away to make other nutty blends that are just as appetising and energy boosting. Given that they are the nut experts around here, Pip and the team, along with Lily Simpson of The Detox Kitchen , have devised some inventive and moreish recipes to make the most of your cupboard stash of nut butter.

Cacao & Peanut Butter Protein Balls

Ingredients

¾ cup raw almonds

1 tbsp cacao powder (or you can use cocoa powder)

12 pitted dates*

2 tbs Pip & Nut Peanut Butter

1-2 tbs agave syrup (honey or rice malt syrup could also be used)

*If using fresh medjool dates you will probably find that you will only need a tiny amount of agave syrup - or none at all!

Method

Place the dates, cacao powder and peanut butter into a food processor

Blend until the mixture resembles a paste

Add the almonds and pulse until desired texture is achieved (don’t leave it too long otherwise it’ll turn into a liquid)

If your mixture is too dry, add 1tbsp agave syrup and pulse to mix through. If it is still too dry add another tablespoon and pulse again (the mixture should be a little sticky, and roll easily into balls)

Use a spoon to roll the mixture into tablespoon sized balls.

Coconut Almond Superfood Smoothie

Ingredients

500ml skimmed milk

150ml natural yoghurt

3 tbsps Pip & Nut Coconut Almond Butter

2 bananas

1 tbsp flax seeds

2 teaspoons oats

1 tbsp honey

Method

Grind flaxseeds & oats into a fine powder using a pestle mortar. Add all the ingredients into a food processor until all the ingredients are fully incorporated.

Fruit & Nut Porridge

Ingredients

200g porridge oats

Cup of milk

4 ripe apricots

50g fresh blueberries

50g fresh blackberries

50g fresh raspberries

1 tbsp toasted almonds, roughly chopped

2 tbsp Pip & Nut Almond Butter

Method

Place oats in a saucepan and gently heat with the milk

Slice apricots

Spoon into a bowl and swirl 1 tbsp of almond butter roughly through. Top with berries and almonds.

Blueberry & Almond Butter Smoothie



Ingredients

1 ½ cups of almond milk

1 cup of blueberries

1 banana

3 tbsps Pip & Nut Almond Butter

1 tbsp chia seeds

1 tbsp honey

1 cup ice

Method

Add all ingredients into a food processor and blend until fully combined. If too thick, add water.

Fruit & Nut Butter Snacking Serving Suggestions



Cox’s apples (sliced)

Oatcakes

Celery

Method

Slice apples or celery. Top a couple slices with nut butter.

The Ultimate Kale Salad with Pip & Nut Almond Butter – a recipe created by Lily Simpson, founder of The Detox Kitchen



What you need:

1 head of kale

1⁄4 white cabbage

1 spring onion, finely chopped

1 handful pumpkin seeds

2 sundried tomatoes, finely chopped

For the dressing:

Juice 1 lime

50g Pip & Nut Almond butter

1 tbsp tamari

1 tbsp groundnut oil

1 pinch sea salt

Method

Take the leaves off the kale, discarding the stalk. Gently wash, drain and finely slice into thin strips before placing in a large bowl.

Slice the white cabbage into thin strips and add to the bowl with the sundried tomatoes, spring onion and pumpkin seeds.

For the dressing, place all the ingredients in a bowl and mix well with a spoon.

Now tip the dressing onto the salad and combine thoroughly.

Serve and enjoy!

