6 superfood cocktail recipes you have to try

We love a good cocktail here at Get The Gloss HQ and if there’s a way to make Happy Hour a little healthier, we’re definitely all for it. So imagine our delight when we stumbled upon Tanya’s Café’s Super Food Cocktail Bar, Chelsea’s first raw food restaurant offering an assortment of vegan, organic spirits and wines from 4pm Tuesday through to Saturday.
Its menu of organic cocktails combine freshly cold-pressed juice and superfoods with super spirits to give them a flavour-fuelled punch, forgoing the nasty chemicals that lead to the type of hangover that could easily slay a walrus.
To help whet your appetites, here are 6 of Tanya’s and her team’s favourite superfood cocktail recipes that are guaranteed to impress. A step up from your run-of-the-mill G&T, whether you have a penchant for vodka cocktails, summer cocktails or are just looking for something to celebrate payday with, these will provide a great excuse to channel your inner mixologist with as minimal guilt as possible.
We’ll certainly toast to that.
1. What The Doctor Ordered
Ingredients
50ml Sacred Vodka
20ml lemon juice
15ml of my Doctor Juice, £6.35 (Tanya's Café’s combination of beetroot, carrot, celery, sweet potato, apple, lemon and ginger available at the Chelsea and new Parson’s Green stores )
2 barspoons raw honey or 20ml agave nectar
2 dashes ginger bitters
2 dashes lavender bitters
3 barspoons soaked chia seeds
Method
1. Add all ingredients (except the chia seeds) to a Boston shaker with ice.
2. Shake hard and taste.
3. Strain into a patterned goblet.
4. Garnish with a thick orange twist.
5. Sprinkle with soaked chia seeds.
2. Weightless Kick
Ingredients
50ml chilli-infused gin (using dry chilies or dehydrating the chilies yourself by slicing them down the middle top to bottom and leaving them out to dry in the sun for 3 - 4 days. Use 2 chilies per bottle)
50ml celery juice
20ml cucumber juice
15ml lemon juice
15ml agave syrup
25ml floral tea (e.g. Jasmine, 1.5 minute infusion)
20ml pineapple purée
2 drops cardamom bitters
2 drops celery bitters
2 drops habanero bitters
Method
Serve straight up and shake hard to create a good foam.
What The Doctor Ordered & Weightless Kick
3. Spice Up Your Life
Ingredients
50ml strawberry-infused vodka (dehydrate strawberry slices for 24 hours in a dehydrator or manually as detailed in recipe 1, then steep in vodka for 24 hours)
50ml rhubarb juice
25ml lemon juice
20ml agave
1 tsp paprika paste - (2tbsp smoked paprika, 1/2tsp: oregano, nutmeg, cinnamon, clove, beetroot powder and garam masala; 3tsp coconut sugar, 2 sprigs of fresh dill)
10ml orange juice
15ml pineapple purée (blend fresh-peeled pineapple till smooth)
2 drops Bittermens Burlesque Bitters
Method
Mix together ingredients, shake and double strain. Garnish with a lime zest spiral and serve in a coupe or cocktail glass.
4. Lavender Rosie
Ingredients
50ml Sacred Vodka
50ml mango purée
25ml of my Vision Juice, £6.35 (carrot, orange, mango and turmeric root available at the Chelsea and new Parson’s Green Cafés)
25ml rose infusion (rose petals covered in hot water for 2 minutes and then fine-strained)
15ml lemon
1/2 tsp stevia powder
3 drops Bob’s Bitters Lavender Bitters
15ml spice-infused agave (agave syrup infused for 2 weeks with 2x cloves, a pinch of nutmeg, 1 stick of cinnamon, and 2 cardamom pods)
15ml Belsazar Red Vermouth
Method
Shake ingredients together and strain. Garnish with a twisted mango peel and serve in a burgundy wine glass.
5. Maple Maori
Ingredients
35ml Gin
50ml kiwi purée
25ml apple juice
25ml pomegranate juice
25ml calendula infusion (calendula flowers covered in hot water for 2 minutes and then fine-strained)
10ml maple syrup
1/2 tsp beetroot powder
1/2 tsp carob powder
3 drops Bob’s Bitters Peppermint Bitters
1/2 tsp chlorella
Method
Shake ingredients together and double strain. Garnish with kiwi fan and serve in a coupe or cocktail glass.
6. Pinch Me
Ingredients
35ml cachaça
35ml apple juice
25ml pear purée
1/2 tsp vanilla powder
3 basil leaves
1/2 tsp wheatgrass powder
15ml Belsazar Vermouth White (sugar-free)
Pinch of turmeric
Pinch of salt
Soda top
Method
Shake ingredients together and strain. Garnish with 2 pear spears and cracked pepper. Serve in a highball stemmed glass with cubed ice to finish.
