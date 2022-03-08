6 superfood cocktail recipes you have to try

Ayesha Muttucumaru 2 April 2015
superfood-cocktails-1
Getty Images

Want to know how to give your go-to tipple a healthy punch? Tanya’s Café shared their top 6 recipes with us...

We love a good cocktail here at Get The Gloss HQ and if there’s a way to make Happy Hour a little healthier, we’re definitely all for it. So imagine our delight when we stumbled upon Tanya’s Café’s  Super Food Cocktail Bar, Chelsea’s first raw food restaurant offering an assortment of vegan, organic spirits and wines from 4pm Tuesday through to Saturday.

Its menu of organic cocktails combine freshly cold-pressed juice and superfoods with super spirits to give them a flavour-fuelled punch, forgoing the nasty chemicals that lead to the type of hangover that could easily slay a walrus.

To help whet your appetites, here are 6 of Tanya’s and her team’s favourite superfood cocktail recipes that are guaranteed to impress. A step up from your run-of-the-mill G&T, whether you have a penchant for vodka cocktails, summer cocktails or are just looking for something to celebrate payday with, these will provide a great excuse to channel your inner mixologist with as minimal guilt as possible.

We’ll certainly toast to that.

1. What The Doctor Ordered

Ingredients

50ml Sacred Vodka

20ml lemon juice

15ml of my Doctor Juice, £6.35 (Tanya's Café’s combination of beetroot, carrot, celery, sweet potato, apple, lemon and ginger available at the  Chelsea and new Parson’s Green stores )

2 barspoons raw honey or 20ml agave nectar

2 dashes ginger bitters

2 dashes lavender bitters

3 barspoons soaked chia seeds

Method

1. Add all ingredients (except the chia seeds) to a Boston shaker with ice.

2. Shake hard and taste.

3. Strain into a patterned goblet.

4. Garnish with a thick orange twist.

5. Sprinkle with soaked chia seeds.

MORE GLOSS: Chia seeds - the new superfood

2. Weightless Kick

Ingredients

50ml chilli-infused gin (using dry chilies or dehydrating the chilies yourself by slicing them down the middle top to bottom and leaving them out to dry in the sun for 3 - 4 days. Use 2 chilies per bottle)

50ml celery juice

20ml cucumber juice

15ml lemon juice

15ml agave syrup

25ml floral tea (e.g. Jasmine, 1.5 minute infusion)

20ml pineapple purée

2 drops cardamom bitters

2 drops celery bitters

2 drops habanero bitters

Method

Serve straight up and shake hard to create a good foam.

What The Doctor Ordered & Weightless Kick

3. Spice Up Your Life

Ingredients

50ml strawberry-infused vodka (dehydrate strawberry slices for 24 hours in a dehydrator or manually as detailed in recipe 1, then steep in vodka for 24 hours)

50ml rhubarb juice

25ml lemon juice

20ml agave

1 tsp paprika paste - (2tbsp smoked paprika, 1/2tsp: oregano, nutmeg, cinnamon, clove, beetroot powder and garam masala; 3tsp coconut sugar, 2 sprigs of fresh dill)

10ml orange juice

15ml pineapple purée (blend fresh-peeled pineapple till smooth)

2 drops Bittermens Burlesque Bitters

Method

Mix together ingredients, shake and double strain. Garnish with a lime zest spiral and serve in a coupe or cocktail glass.

MORE GLOSS: The basics of eating well with Amelia Freer

4. Lavender Rosie

Ingredients

50ml Sacred Vodka

50ml mango purée

25ml of my Vision Juice, £6.35 (carrot, orange, mango and turmeric root available at the Chelsea and new Parson’s Green Cafés)

25ml rose infusion (rose petals covered in hot water for 2 minutes and then fine-strained)

15ml lemon

1/2 tsp stevia powder

3 drops Bob’s Bitters Lavender Bitters

15ml spice-infused agave (agave syrup infused for 2 weeks with 2x cloves, a pinch of nutmeg, 1 stick of cinnamon, and 2 cardamom pods)

15ml Belsazar Red Vermouth

Method

Shake ingredients together and strain. Garnish with a twisted mango peel and serve in a burgundy wine glass.

MORE GLOSS: Gold is the new green - 8 ways to introduce turmeric into your diet

5. Maple Maori

Ingredients

35ml Gin

50ml kiwi purée

25ml apple juice

25ml pomegranate juice

25ml calendula infusion (calendula flowers covered in hot water for 2 minutes and then fine-strained)

10ml maple syrup

1/2 tsp beetroot powder

1/2 tsp carob powder

3 drops Bob’s Bitters Peppermint Bitters

1/2 tsp chlorella

Method

Shake ingredients together and double strain. Garnish with kiwi fan and serve in a coupe or cocktail glass.

6. Pinch Me

Ingredients

35ml cachaça

35ml apple juice

25ml pear purée

1/2 tsp vanilla powder

3 basil leaves

1/2 tsp wheatgrass powder

15ml Belsazar Vermouth White (sugar-free)

Pinch of turmeric

Pinch of salt

Soda top

Method

Shake ingredients together and strain. Garnish with 2 pear spears and cracked pepper. Serve in a highball stemmed glass with cubed ice to finish.

Follow us  @getthegloss  and Ayesha  @ayesha_muttu .



You may also like

What are the benefits of niacinamide and how can you fit it in your routine?

Retinol & retinoids decoded: the skin experts' guide

Trypophobia: Does looking at small holes make you feel queasy?

Are you overtraining?


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord tech short, £28

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

More Gloss

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More