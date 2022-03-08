6 superfood cocktail recipes you have to try

We love a good cocktail here at Get The Gloss HQ and if there’s a way to make Happy Hour a little healthier, we’re definitely all for it. So imagine our delight when we stumbled upon Tanya’s Café’s Super Food Cocktail Bar, Chelsea’s first raw food restaurant offering an assortment of vegan, organic spirits and wines from 4pm Tuesday through to Saturday.

Its menu of organic cocktails combine freshly cold-pressed juice and superfoods with super spirits to give them a flavour-fuelled punch, forgoing the nasty chemicals that lead to the type of hangover that could easily slay a walrus.

To help whet your appetites, here are 6 of Tanya’s and her team’s favourite superfood cocktail recipes that are guaranteed to impress. A step up from your run-of-the-mill G&T, whether you have a penchant for vodka cocktails, summer cocktails or are just looking for something to celebrate payday with, these will provide a great excuse to channel your inner mixologist with as minimal guilt as possible.

We’ll certainly toast to that.

1. What The Doctor Ordered

Ingredients

50ml Sacred Vodka

20ml lemon juice

15ml of my Doctor Juice, £6.35 (Tanya's Café’s combination of beetroot, carrot, celery, sweet potato, apple, lemon and ginger available at the Chelsea and new Parson’s Green stores )

2 barspoons raw honey or 20ml agave nectar

2 dashes ginger bitters

2 dashes lavender bitters

3 barspoons soaked chia seeds

Method

1. Add all ingredients (except the chia seeds) to a Boston shaker with ice.

2. Shake hard and taste.

3. Strain into a patterned goblet.

4. Garnish with a thick orange twist.

5. Sprinkle with soaked chia seeds.

2. Weightless Kick

Ingredients

50ml chilli-infused gin (using dry chilies or dehydrating the chilies yourself by slicing them down the middle top to bottom and leaving them out to dry in the sun for 3 - 4 days. Use 2 chilies per bottle)

50ml celery juice

20ml cucumber juice

15ml lemon juice

15ml agave syrup

25ml floral tea (e.g. Jasmine, 1.5 minute infusion)

20ml pineapple purée

2 drops cardamom bitters

2 drops celery bitters

2 drops habanero bitters

Method

Serve straight up and shake hard to create a good foam.