Calgary Avansino: 8 easy diet changes for a healthier body

Summer is just around the corner, so start making the switches and swaps that will prepare your body for beach season and get your health in peak form. A summer full of energy and confidence is exactly what we all want and embarking on an active, healthy lifestyle now is the best way to achieve it. TIP 1: Switch buying your lunchtime meals from nearby eateries for homemade pack-ups instead You will have greater control over the ingredients and portion size. Be proactive with leftovers from last night's dinner – always make extra when you cook up something healthy. For snack time, chop up apple, cucumber, carrot and celery to bring along in your bag and I never leave the house without a stash of nuts. TIP 2: Ditch simple, empty carbohydrates in favour of gluten-free grains such as quinoa, buckwheat, millet or brown rice Many are high in protein and do a better job at keeping your energy levels up throughout the day. They are all easy to make, (just like rice) and taste delicious mixed with ingredients like chopped cucumber, toasted almonds, dried apricots, roasted butternut squash, pomegranate seeds, mint leaves, sunflower seeds, feta cheese and pine nuts.

TIP 3: Ditch jam on your toast in favour of avocado or nut butters on gluten-free bread Most traditional breakfast 'spreads' are full of sugar and it is so much better to start your morning with good fats that will keep you going all day. Contrary to popular belief, the right kinds of fats are important to our diet and avocados and nuts are a great way to be sure we are getting our fill of those nutrient-dense and energy-packed foods. TIP 4: Try swapping two of your meat-centered meals per week with plant-based meals You don't have to be vegan or vegetarian to be healthy but the more of the green stuff you eat the better you'll feel and look. So, embrace Meatless Mondays and then choose one other day of the week to consistently have a veggie-based meal.

TIP 5: Switch cow’s milk for delicious alternatives like almond milk or coconut milk Sip them on their own, add them to porridge, use them on cereal or mix them with chia seeds, nuts and chopped fruit for the ultimate chia seed puddings. TIP 6: Ditch buying packaged food full of ingredients you don’t recognise Instead, head to your local farmers’ market or vegetable stall to pick fresh produce that has come straight from the ground. No additives, no chemicals, no marketing – just colourful, simple food, perfect for making healthy meals or juices.