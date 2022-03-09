8 natural solutions to help manage hormones, PMS and perimenopause

Our hormones naturally ebb and flow during the day and night, and even hour and minute, but as all women will be more than well aware, there are certain times of the month, and key stages of life, when it can feel like your hormones are going haywire. Whether it’s spiking oestrogen levels pre-period that bring on bloating, bouts of low mood and sore breasts, or oscillating hormone levels during the perimenopausal phase (oh hi there nightly insomnia and hot flushes), hormonal imbalances can induce all sorts of misery, but popping a paracetamol or relying solely on HRT aren’t your only options for feeling better.

While how we experience hormonal highs and lows differs according to our unique genetics, everything from what we eat to lifestyle habits can influence the severity of symptoms and how we cope both emotionally and physically. A few healthy switches can take the edge off of hormonal horror, or even turn it on its head completely, for the short and long-term, and while few of us sail through periods of hormonal upheaval unscathed, it’s comforting to know that we can plan for hormone hassle and take a bit of power back. Here are some expert health and lifestyle ideas for a holistic boost, from a libido enhancing supplement to eating more anti-inflammatory foods.

Choose ‘smart’ carbs

We wouldn’t recommend eliminating carbs from your diet at any point, but peak periods of PMS or the menopause are certainly no time for starch slashing. Just choose complex carbs over the refined kind, as the blood sugar rollercoaster brought on by the likes of biscuits, pizza and sugary snacks will only exacerbate the hormonal turbulence you’re already experiencing. Blood sugar dips and peaks can be a direct cause of symptoms such as hot flushes, as well as contributing to fatigue, low mood and weight gain. If you regularly inhale a croissant at your desk or depend on a Hobnob for a lift, then start by swapping your usual refined options for a few wholegrain alternatives. For example, switch pastries for oatcakes with nut butter, and that packet of sweets for an apple with a small handful of nuts. Sugary drinks and even fruit juices cause the same problems, so gradually switch to healthier alternatives such as fruit-infused water. These changes will help keep your blood sugar stable.

Step away from the coffee machine

Those double shots might not be doing your hormonal balance any favours according to medical herbalist Katie Pande:

"Most of us have plenty of stress in our lives. When we feel tired or drained – often as a result of the stress itself – we reach for coffee to give ourselves an energy boost. But high doses of caffeine and other stimulating substances found in coffee can actually cause our body to make more stress hormones worsening issues such as PMS and further increasing the stress response. That’s one of the reasons we can feel jittery and ‘on edge’ after a strong coffee. It’s sadly a vicious cycle!”

Nutritionist Cassandra Barns has some ideas for breaking said cycle:

“If you are in need of a caffeine boost to get you through the day, green tea does contain some caffeine, but less than coffee. The primary reason that tea is a better choice when we’re stressed is thanks to its L-theanine content, which is virtually unique to the tea plant. L-theanine has been found to have a relaxing effect on the mind, reduce anxiety, and help with focus and concentration. It’s thought to do this by increasing alpha waves in the brain, which are associated with being ‘calm but alert’ – i.e. increasing relaxation without causing drowsiness. Matcha green tea in particular is said to have a high percentage of relaxing theanine. As such, swapping your coffee for a matcha tea or matcha latte in the morning means that you should feel more alert without getting the jitters."

Don’t forgo fats

Sex hormones such as oestrogen and progesterone are made from fats, so make sure you have enough of the healthy kinds for optimal hormonal health. Think olive oil, avocados, oily fish and unsalted nuts and seeds. Omega 3 essential fatty acids found in oily fish such as salmon, mackerel and sardines also help to keep inflammation at bay- inflammation can trigger joint aches and pains and can be a factor in painful periods, low mood and weight gain too. Try to eat a serving of oily fish at least three times a week and include some of the other healthy fats daily.

See the (green) light

If there’s one A* nutrient when it comes to women’s health, it’s magnesium. It aids hormone balance, is vital for energy, supports sleep, helps us to cope with stress and aids in maintaining strong bones. Dark green veg such as kale, spinach, watercress, broccoli and cavolo nero are good sources of magnesium, so aim to get two servings a day. You’ll also benefit from a side-order of gut-healthy fibre and bone-protective vitamin K that leafy greens contain. Kale may be a bit of cliché, but you can’t argue with its health credentials.

Fill your plate with phytoestrogens