How to give your bottle of water a healthy upgrade

In Mintel's British Lifestyles UK 2017 report it was found that the war on sugar has made us make the switch to good old fashioned water - which is good news for both our teeth and our health. Other recent studies have revealed that upping our water intake could even be the key to losing weight; a study conducted by researchers at the University of Birmingham and published in the journal Obesity, found that obese adults who were asked to drink a pint of water half-an-hour before meals for 12 weeks were shown to lose more weight than those who were asked to 'imagine' they were full beforehand.

So water does work - but what if beverage boredom kicks in? Your humble bottle of Evian needn't be plain and simple - there's a wide and varied selection of supplements, superfoods and beauty boosters out there which are all designed to add an extra dimension to your hydration levels. Waistline-friendly alternative to our bottles of Coke or cans of ginger ale, each promises fast and effective results to bolster your wellbeing and energy levels to have you feeling great from the inside out.

Here are our favourite ways to boost our bottles, be it in between workouts or in the midst of the dreaded lunchtime lull. You’ll never view your glass of water in quite the same way again...

1. To increase energy levels...

Feeling a bit run-down? Then a spoonful of energy-boosting supplement Udo’s Choice Beyond Greens , £23.99, will provide just the trick. Containing spirulina, chlorella, essential fatty acids, deep cleansing fibre and digestive enzymes to renergise and reboot from head to toe, it’ll help bolster your defences against everyday stressors and is versatile enough to be added to water, juice, water or yoghurt.

2. To kick-start digestion...

“I like to use 1/2 teaspoon of Bentonite clay to help with digestion,” says personal trainer Dalton Wong . “Clay has been used for thousands of years and has a high concentration of minerals like calcium, magnesium, iron and potassium.

“The Bentonite Clay I purchase is from Whole Foods Market. They have two types - one that can be taken orally and the other which can be used in a bath or body mask.”

Try Now Bentonite Clay Powder, £20.99 which is available nationwide in store at Whole Foods Market .

3. To rehydrate faster...

“Ditch the colourful florescent sports drinks and add a dash of colourful salt to your water,” recommends Dalton. “Good quality salt (not table) has various vitamins and minerals and will help your body rehydrate faster and naturally.”

Try Profusion Himalayan Rose Pink Salt , £4.19.

4. To wake up with a boost...

“Upon waking, add a little lemon or lime to slightly heated water and enjoy,” advises Dalton. “The lemon/lime has an alkalising effect on the body and helps purify and stimulate the liver.”

5. To prepare for your workout...

For a daily dose of energy for both mind and muscles, a couple of spoonfuls of Strong Nutrients Pure Fine Creatine , £20.95, every morning and evening will provide just the solution. Designed to help increase the production of ATP and provide energy on a cellular level, it helps bolster your output during exercise, formation of firm tissue and aid the brain and nervous system too. All in all, it acts as a great helping hand in keeping you keep motivated and focused for your workouts, even at the end of a long day.

6. To go green...

“Liquid Chlorophyll is a fantastic and easy way of helping the body become more alkaline and to keep our body well hydrated,” says Dalton.

“We currently use Nature’s Sunshine Liquid Chlorophyll , £11.43 [at TwentyTwo Training].”

7. To optimise weight loss...

“Add 1 teaspoon of Organic Burst Spirulina Powder , £11.99 to your juice or smoothie, or mix with water and lemon and take an hour or so before meals. Full of digestible protein, spirulina promotes the feeling of fullness to help prevent over-eating and to balance sugar levels,” says nutritionist, Claire Harper.

8. To boost your post-workout recovery...

We discovered Nuun Tablets at Frame and at Barrecore and they now seem to be popping up at all the funky exercise spots in London - tasty tablets (in many flavours) that you add to your water to make it much more efficient than water on its own.

Containing essential electrolytes that are lost during exercise, it contains sodium to regulate the amount of water in your body, potassium to control muscle and brain function, as well as magnesium to prevent muscle cramping and calcium. Essentially, they're a mini body reviver in one mini capsule you plonk into your drink. Also very good when one's had a few too many cocktails the night before.

