14th May: A chance to meet That Girl, Jenna Zoe and our Editor-in-Chief

9 May 2014
Unfortunately this event has been and gone, but you can read all about it here...

When we heard that health and fitness duo That Girl  had created three fresh new juices with The Juicery it got us thinking. Why not invent a Get The Gloss juice? Say, a light and feminine concoction with some serious oomph. We got our blenders out and did just that, and we’d love to share our bespoke juice with you over breakfast on Wednesday 14th May. If you struggle to get your words out first thing never fear, our Editor-In-Chief Susannah Taylor  will be leading a morning of smart conversation and inspirational ideas, as well as interviewing That Girl’s Christina Howells  and Charli Cohen alongside healthy living entrepreneur Jenna .

In addition to health, fitness and foodie discussion to help you to achieve your wellness goals, there will also be treats from The Juicery menu to accompany the GTG and That Girl juices. Together with a special trunk show by Charli Cohen, we’ve got your summer sorted.

Event Details

Date

Wednesday, 14 May 2014, 8:30-10am

Location

The Bloomsbury Hotel, 16-22 Great Russell St, London WC1B 3NN, United Kingdom

Price

FREE!

Enter below to secure your spot - there are only 40 places available, so please book early!


