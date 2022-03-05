A conversation with David Frenkiel, Co-Founder of healthy blog Green Kitchen Stories

25 September 2014
gtg-green-kitchen-main

GTG caught up with David and Luise, the co-authors of healthy food blog Green Kitchen stories, to hear about their foodie journey so far and the inspirations behind their newest book, Green Kitchen Travels

Running the award-winning healthy food blog Green Kitchen Stories, and with two recipe books under their belt, David Frenkiel and Luise Vindahl are the super couple working to put vegetarianism back on the foodie map. Luise is a nutritional therapist and the recipe creator, with a passion for developing wheat-free and sugar-free recipes, while David is the photographer, food stylist and design-eye behind their work. With a philosophy of keeping food as simple and pure as possible, their books are the culmination of their healthy vegetarian recipes that use whole food and organic products to create tantalisingly tasty dishes.

Here, Cindy Palusamy, Founder of  The Juicery  talks to David about their newest book, Green Kitchen Travels, and about the inspirations that have led them along their delicious and nutritious journey so far.

CP: Where do you get your inspiration for what you do now?

D: I get so much inspiration from our two kids and Elsa in particular. At the moment, we talk a lot with her about food and vegetables and why we eat like we do. It is very motivating for me to explain to her about whole foods on a very basic level. Her questions has inspired us to focusing more on how to get everyone to eat better food and more vegetables at home, not just creating recipes for health nuts.

CP: What’s your super-food of choice?

D: Rose hip. It is very easy to find in Sweden and rose hip powder costs almost nothing in the stores. Great in smoothies, on porridge and in baked goods. And homemade rose hip soup is the bomb!

CP: Favorite foodie guilty pleasure?

D: My guilty pleasure is to ignore how much money I spent on fresh berries during the last couple of months. It’s one of the most delicious things I know and is only available during such a short period of time in Sweden.

CP: Favorite junk food you wish could be healthy?

D: I can’t actually think of anything at the moment. We have already made healthier versions of most of our favorite junk food: Falafel (oven baked), burgers (portobello mushroom), fries (sweet potato). No wait, I got it! When we are in Barcelona I always make one stop at this old Xurreria in Barri Gothic. Their Churros con Chocolate are insane! Probably the most unhealthy thing on earth and quite impossible to make a healthy version of. But when in Rome...

CP: Season of choice and why?

D: The last month of summer: So much good stuff are in season. The days are long. The weather is warm. And you still have energy to face the Autumn and long winter.

CP: Best juice/smoothie?

D: A rosehip and açai smoothie that I have been experimenting with lately. And the Turmeric Lassi that you can find in our new book!

CP: Favorite healthy hotspot?

D: Vietnam! I could drink fresh coconut and eat fresh springrolls and vegetable pho for life!

CP: Recipe of the moment?

D: Roasted Cauliflower Salad with dates and lentils. It’s a warm and protein rich salad with so much good stuff and sweetness from the dates – perfect food for this season.


You may also like

The best high street foundations under £20

10 protein-packed vegetables to stock up on

Tummy troubles? 10 expert tips to improve your digestion

10 ways to super boost your salad and make it more interesting


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M pyjama shirt and shorts, £34.99

Abercrombie & Fitch colour block shirt, Was £52 now £31.20

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

Cos linen shorts, £45

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

More Gloss

Health

The de-bloating ‘internal shower’ drink has gone viral on TikTok. We try it out

Health

Is lymphatic drainage massage the secret to a longer life and leaner body?

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Explore More