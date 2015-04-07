A detoxing green juice from Rosemary Ferguson

Finding a green juice that does good and tastes good is quite the task but luckily Rosemary Ferguson has created one. Her ‘Super Green’ juice from her brand new book contains just the right amount of fruit to take the edge of the hardcore leafy veggies without being stuffed with sugar. Why should you be drinking it? Rosemary explains:

“This juice is amazingly nutrient dense. It is a powerhouse of antioxidants and sulphur-containing vegetables all geared up to assist the liver and the production of glutathione, which is THE most essential antioxidant in the body.”

Ideal for kickstarting your day or a new healthy regime this is what you need to get Rosemary’s glow...

Ingredients

2 leaves of cavolo nero

A handful of spinach

A handful of kale

2 stalks of celery

small handful of parsley

1 apple

½ pear

8 raspberries

juice of 1 lime

Method

Pass all ingredients through the juicer. The lime can be juiced using either a citrus press or by squeezing by hand.

‘Juice: Cleanse, Heal, Revitalise: 100 nourishing recipes and juice fasts’ is out now

MORE GLOSS: How nutrition changed Rosemary's life Follow us @GetTheGloss , and tweet Elizabeth @BizBennett