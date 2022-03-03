A healthy festive supperclub hosted by Tess Ward

14 November 2014
gtg-tess-ward-main

Join Tess for a banquet of healthy deliciousness...

We all love to indulge come Christmas but what makes indulging ten times better is when the food is tasty and healthy. With her upcoming festive supperclub, Naked Festive FeastTess Ward  has answered our prayers.

Trained as a cordon bleu chef,  Tess  imparts her wisdom through cooking classes for budding chefs and kitchen-phobes as well as writing for the likes of Grazia. Her approach to food is centred on the idea of sustainable healthy eating and her wholesome, colourful and gluten-free dishes will be documented in her new book, The Naked Diet.

Her christmas supperclub will be the first chance to indulge in some of book’s recipes such as tarragon quinoa patties with crushed peas and ginger poached pears with hazelnut crumbs.

Tickets include a five course meal plus tea and coffee, a delicious bespoke Chase Vodka cocktail and a goodie bag packed high with healthy treats. For all foodies out there this is an event not to be missed.

The intimate dinner banquet will be held at the The Garrison in Bermondsey on Tuesday 9th December. For more info regarding the menu or to book tickets click  here . Tess’ cookbook ‘The Naked Diet’ will be released in April 2015.


