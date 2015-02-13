A healthy one-pot dinner recipe from Davina McCall

With Davina McCall’s latest project, the TV star can now add chef to her overflowing CV. Davina’s latest book, 5 Weeks to Sugar Free , celebrates her journey to a refined sugar free diet and demonstrates that the art of eating healthy needn't be boring or difficult. Here she shares her favourite chicken recipe...

Ingredients

Serves 4

1 tbsp olive oil

8 chicken thighs or other pieces, with skin and bone

2 cooking chorizo sausages, sliced into rounds

1 onion, sliced

2 garlic cloves, finely chopped

2 x 400g cans of chickpeas, drained and rinsed

1 x 400g can of tomatoes

200ml chicken stock

large sprig of thyme

small bunch of kale, shredded

salt and black pepper

Method

1) Preheat the oven to 200°C/180°C Fan/Gas 6.

2) Heat the oil in a large casserole dish. Add the chicken thighs or pieces and brown them thoroughly on both sides. Make sure the skin in particular is crisp and brown. Remove the chicken from the dish and set it aside, then pour off the excess fat released by the chicken.

3) Add the slices of chorizo to the casserole dish and brown them for a couple of minutes on each side. Remove them from the pan and again drain off any excess fat. Add the onion to the casserole and fry gently for 5 minutes, then add the garlic and cook for another minute.

4) Add the chickpeas (as much of them as you want) and tomatoes and stir well to combine. Tuck in the sprig of thyme, pour over the chicken stock and season with salt and pepper. Pile the kale on top of the chickpeas, then arrange the chicken and chorizo on top. Season again.

5) Put the lid on the casserole dish and place the dish in the oven for 20 minutes. Then remove the lid and cook for a further 15 minutes or until the chicken is completely cooked through.

Davina McCall’s 5 Weeks to Sugar Free, £6.99 is available here

To see Davina cooking live on stage and signing copies of her book visit the brand new BBC Good Food Eat Well Show, tickets start from £15, and are available here .

