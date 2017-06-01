A ‘vegan on the go’ recipe: Potsticker Noodles

Jerome Eckmeier and Daniela Lais1 June 2017
vegan-recipe

An affordable plant-based lunch coming right up…

So simple, so good: rice noodles, pak choi, and deliciously aromatic ginger, curry paste, and sesame oil all mingle splendidly in this Asian concoction. Broccoli joins the assembled ranks of delicious ingredients to add a nice crunch – and a little green goodness – to the noodles.

Serves one

Preparation: 25 minutes

Ingredients

For the sauce

· 5 tbsp soy sauce
· 1 tbsp rice vinegar
· 1 tbsp red curry paste
· ½ tsp sesame oil
· pinch of chilli powder
· 2 tbsp finely chopped spring onion greens

For the noodles

· ½ small pak choi, about 80g (2¼oz)
· 1 tbsp coconut oil
· 80g (2¼oz) broccoli florets
· sea salt
· freshly ground black pepper
· 80g (2¼oz) broad rice noodles (from an Asian supermarket)
· ½ tsp finely grated fresh root ginger

Method

1. To make the sauce, add all the ingredients to a screw-top jar. Close the lid firmly and shake vigorously until the ingredients are well combined. Set aside.

2. Finely chop the pak choi. Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the broccoli until it is just cooked. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

3. Cook the noodles in salted water according to the packet instructions. Add the pak choi shortly before the end of the cooking time. Drain the noodles and pak choi in a sieve, plunge into cold water, then drain again, and return to the pan. Add the sauce and heat everything through again. Fold in the broccoli and ginger, then transfer to your lunchbox.

Tip: “Potstickers” are filled dumplings made from rice flour. For “potsticker” pasta, the filling is simply mixed in with the rice noodles. It’s quicker and easier, but just as tasty.

Extracted from  Vegan on the Go by Jérôme Eckmeier and Daniela Lais . DK, 1st June, £12.99. DK.com

Photography: © Brigitte Sporrer/DK Verlag

Illustrations: © Sonja Gagel/DK Verlag


You may also like

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?

These vegan banana bread muffins are our new favourite breakfast


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More