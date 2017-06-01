A ‘vegan on the go’ recipe: Potsticker Noodles

So simple, so good: rice noodles, pak choi, and deliciously aromatic ginger, curry paste, and sesame oil all mingle splendidly in this Asian concoction. Broccoli joins the assembled ranks of delicious ingredients to add a nice crunch – and a little green goodness – to the noodles.

Serves one

Preparation: 25 minutes

Ingredients

For the sauce

· 5 tbsp soy sauce

· 1 tbsp rice vinegar

· 1 tbsp red curry paste

· ½ tsp sesame oil

· pinch of chilli powder

· 2 tbsp finely chopped spring onion greens

For the noodles

· ½ small pak choi, about 80g (2¼oz)

· 1 tbsp coconut oil

· 80g (2¼oz) broccoli florets

· sea salt

· freshly ground black pepper

· 80g (2¼oz) broad rice noodles (from an Asian supermarket)

· ½ tsp finely grated fresh root ginger

Method

1. To make the sauce, add all the ingredients to a screw-top jar. Close the lid firmly and shake vigorously until the ingredients are well combined. Set aside.

2. Finely chop the pak choi. Heat the oil in a pan and sauté the broccoli until it is just cooked. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

3. Cook the noodles in salted water according to the packet instructions. Add the pak choi shortly before the end of the cooking time. Drain the noodles and pak choi in a sieve, plunge into cold water, then drain again, and return to the pan. Add the sauce and heat everything through again. Fold in the broccoli and ginger, then transfer to your lunchbox.

Tip: “Potstickers” are filled dumplings made from rice flour. For “potsticker” pasta, the filling is simply mixed in with the rice noodles. It’s quicker and easier, but just as tasty.