Amelia Freer: Chicken Za’atar Skewers recipe

Upgrade your party food with Nutritional Therapist Amelia Freer's easy recipe for chicken skewers, taken from her latest ebook

Serves 6

Marinating is one of my favourite culinary tricks – so quick and easy but so effective. These skewers are great for parties, and make brilliant leftovers if they’re not all snaffled by your guests. Thigh meat works particularly well in this recipe, as it retains its moisture in the cooking process.

Ingredients

1kg chicken thighs, boneless and skinless
2 red Romano peppers, cut into chunks
2 courgettes, cut into chunks
extra virgin olive oil, for drizzling

Marinade

3 tablespoons za’atar
1 teaspoon dried chilli flakes
1 tablespoon honey
2 tablespoons dried mint
3 cloves of garlic, crushed
zest of 1 lemon
2 tablespoons olive oil

Method

Mix the marinade ingredients together in a large bowl. Cut each chicken thigh into 3 or 4 pieces and add to the marinade. Stir well, then either leave for a few hours or keep in the fridge overnight in a ziplock bag.

Preheat the grill as hot as it goes. Thread the chicken on to metal skewers with the vegetables, then place on a baking tray and brush with olive oil. Grill for 6–8 minutes each side. This will create a lot of smoke and crackles.

Cook. Nourish. Glow: Step into Summer  is published in ebook by Michael Joseph, £2.99

Read more  Amelia Freer recipes and tips here

