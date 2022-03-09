Amelia Freer’s Asian Chicken Pot Noodle Recipe

Nutritional therapist Amelia Freer is always cooking up something fresh and exciting to keep our tastebuds satisfied, and so it's not surprising that Kenwood have teamed up with the bestselling author to create some new recipes for their Electric Spiralizer. First up is Amelia's take on a pot noodle, but not as you know it...

Ingredients

Serves 1

2 tbsp coconut aminos

1 tsp fish sauce

½ tsp honey

1 tsp sesame oil

Daikon, 6cm spiralized using the spaghetti cutting cone of the Kenwood Electric Spiralizer

1 carrot spiralized using the spaghetti cutting cone of the Kenwood Electric Spiralizer

½ red onion spiralized using the parpadelle cutting cone of the Kenwood Electric Spiralizer

Handful of baby spinach

Half a cooked chicken breast, shredded

2 tsp sesame seeds

1 tbsp chopped chives

A good squeeze of lime juice, to taste

1 red chilli, sliced - optional

Method

Spiralize the carrot, daikon and red onion using the Kenwood Electric Spiralizer. Place the ingredients in the order listed above into a Kilner or other heatproof jar, with a lid.

Cover the ingredients with boiling water, give a gentle stir so the honey melts and enjoy.

This can be taken into work easily as the water can just be added later before eating lunch.

