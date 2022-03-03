Amelia Freer's recipe for healthy vegan snack bars

22 January 2020
beauty-bars-1

Amelia Freer's new book Simply Good For You holds host to 100 quick and tasty recipes - here she shares her recipe for an on-the-go snack packed with vitamins and minerals. Your skin will thank you for it

If you're anything like us, you'll always be on the lookout for a little something to have a nibble on, so when we spotted this recipe in Amelia Freer's cookbook, we immediately sat up and took notice.

Dubbed beauty bars, these vegan treats are full of skin-boosting vitamins and minerals thanks to all of the nuts and seeds housed inside.

"My beauty bars can be enjoyed as a grab-and-go breakfast, or as a quick snack after work or school," says Amelia. "This recipe is pretty versatile, so you can mix the nuts and seeds to use up whatever you may have lurking in the cupboards. These will keep in an airtight container for three days, or longer in the fridge."

Makes about ten slices

Ingredients

Flavourless oil, for greasing
100g pitted dates
2 tablespoons chia seeds
200ml hot water
80g nut butter
150g mixed seeds
100g oats
50g almonds

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan. Grease the base and sides of an 18cm square brownie tin and line with baking parchment.

Soak the dates and chia seeds in the hot water for 10 to 15 minutes, until they get nice and plump and the liquid has cooled down.

Blend the dates and chia seeds and their soaking water with the nut butter to make a smooth paste. Mix this paste with the remaining ingredients and press into the lined tin with the back of a spoon.

Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and it feels firm when pressed.

Cut into slices while still warm and in its baking tin, but allow to cool completely before turning out.

Recipe taken from Simply Good For You  by Amelia Freer (Michael Joseph, £13.85)

Images: Susan Bell


You may also like

Jack Monroe's Jaffa Cake mug pudding puts banana bread in the shade

Recipe: Cauliflower cheese and white bean bake for when you need the ultimate comfort food

Baked oats: What does a nutritionist think of TikTok's latest breakfast trend?

These vegan banana bread muffins are our new favourite breakfast


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Explore More