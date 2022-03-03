Amelia Freer's recipe for healthy vegan snack bars

If you're anything like us, you'll always be on the lookout for a little something to have a nibble on, so when we spotted this recipe in Amelia Freer's cookbook, we immediately sat up and took notice.

Dubbed beauty bars, these vegan treats are full of skin-boosting vitamins and minerals thanks to all of the nuts and seeds housed inside.

"My beauty bars can be enjoyed as a grab-and-go breakfast, or as a quick snack after work or school," says Amelia. "This recipe is pretty versatile, so you can mix the nuts and seeds to use up whatever you may have lurking in the cupboards. These will keep in an airtight container for three days, or longer in the fridge."

Makes about ten slices

Ingredients

Flavourless oil, for greasing

100g pitted dates

2 tablespoons chia seeds

200ml hot water

80g nut butter

150g mixed seeds

100g oats

50g almonds

Method

Preheat the oven to 180°C/160°C fan. Grease the base and sides of an 18cm square brownie tin and line with baking parchment.

Soak the dates and chia seeds in the hot water for 10 to 15 minutes, until they get nice and plump and the liquid has cooled down.

Blend the dates and chia seeds and their soaking water with the nut butter to make a smooth paste. Mix this paste with the remaining ingredients and press into the lined tin with the back of a spoon.

Bake for 30 to 40 minutes, or until the top is golden brown and it feels firm when pressed.

Cut into slices while still warm and in its baking tin, but allow to cool completely before turning out.