Amelia Freer: Spiralized Vegetable Quiche recipe

Looking for spiralizer recipe ideas? Look no further than nutritional therapist to the stars, Amelia Freer, whose bestselling cookbooks and delicious recipes have been keeping our mouths watering and stomachs satisfied ever since we met her and read her healthy eating Get The Gloss column .

The nutritional powerhouse has teamed up with Kenwood to create some tasty new recipes for their Electric Spiralizer - here's her veggie quiche concotion to keep you going come Meat Free Monday and beyond...

Ingredients

Makes 5 or 6 individual ramekins

For the herb salt

• 10g rosemary

• 10g sage leaves

• 40g Maldon salt

For the vegetable quiche

• 12 eggs

• ¼ tsp white pepper

• 1 tsp herb salt

• Handful of parsley, finely chopped

• 2 spring onions, sliced

• 2 medium courgettes, spiralized using the

spaghetti cutting cone on the Kenwood Electric spiralizer

• 1 large carrot, spiralized using the spaghetti

cutting cone on the Kenwood Electric Spiralizer

• Coconut oil for greasing

Method

Pre heat oven to 200°C (180°C fan). Grease 6 individual ramekins with coconut oil.

Make the herb salt in a small food processor or blender such as the Kenwood Mini Chopper, whizzing until fine. You will have more than you need but save any extra for roast vegetables, or a flavour boost to soups or salads. Leave in an open jar to dry out.

Beat the eggs with the white pepper and herb salt, then add the parsley and spring onions. Spiral the vegetables using the Kenwood Electric Spiralizer, then divide the spiralized vegetables evenly between ramekins, and pour over the egg mix, leaving at least 1cm from the top.

Place the ramekins on a baking tray and cook for 20-25 minutes until a skewer comes out clean. They will puff up tall in the oven but reduce in height as they begin to cool. Serve hot.

