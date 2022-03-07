Amelia Freer: Summer berry jellies recipe

I love these delightful, easy, summery jellies, making the most of our vibrant seasonal berries. They are not too sweet and are so refreshing. I’ve included a vegan-friendly version for those of you who do not eat gelatine.

Makes 6

RECIPE 1 – The Gelatine

4 leaves of gelatine

450ml elderflower pressé

200g mixed berries

fresh mint leaves, for garnish

Soak the gelatine leaves in a bowl with 100ml of cold water for 4–5 minutes, until they swell and soften. Remove them from the bowl, squeezing out any liquid. Put them into a pan with 3 tablespoons of the elderflower and stir until it melts, then combine with the rest of the elderflower and pour into 6 glasses, placing a mix of berries in each and a small mint leaf or two, if you have some.

Leave to set in the fridge overnight, or for at least 3–4 hours.

RECIPE 2 – The Vegan

450ml coconut water or elderflower pressé

1 tablespoon maple syrup

1 tablespoon lemon juice

2 tablespoons agar flakes

200g mixed berries

Place the coconut water, maple syrup and lemon juice in a small pan (or use elderflower, without the maple syrup and lemon). Stir, then sprinkle over the agar flakes and bring to the boil without stirring. Lower the heat and simmer for 5–7 minutes, stirring occasionally until the agar has dissolved. Pour into a heatproof jug and leave to cool for 15–20 minutes.

Divide the berries between 6 small glasses and pour the cooled liquid over the top. Agar will set at room temperature usually within the hour, but these are very nice chilled if made in advance.

Cook. Nourish. Glow: Step into Summer is published in ebook by Michael Joseph, £2.99

