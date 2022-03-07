Amelia Freer: Summer berry jellies recipe

Amelia Freer 31 July 2016
afsj-mainimg

Enjoy a refreshing dessert with nutritionist Amelia Freer's jelly recipe, including a vegan-friendly option

I love these delightful, easy, summery jellies, making the most of our vibrant seasonal berries. They are not too sweet and are so refreshing. I’ve included a vegan-friendly version for those of you who do not eat gelatine.

Makes 6

RECIPE 1 – The Gelatine

4 leaves of gelatine
450ml elderflower pressé
200g mixed berries
fresh mint leaves, for garnish

Soak the gelatine leaves in a bowl with 100ml of cold water for 4–5 minutes, until they swell and soften. Remove them from the bowl, squeezing out any liquid. Put them into a pan with 3 tablespoons of the elderflower and stir until it melts, then combine with the rest of the elderflower and pour into 6 glasses, placing a mix of berries in each and a small mint leaf or two, if you have some.

Leave to set in the fridge overnight, or for at least 3–4 hours.

MORE GLOSS: Amelia Freer's healthy summer eating plan

RECIPE 2 – The Vegan

450ml coconut water or elderflower pressé
1 tablespoon maple syrup
1 tablespoon lemon juice
2 tablespoons agar flakes
200g mixed berries

Place the coconut water, maple syrup and lemon juice in a small pan (or use elderflower, without the maple syrup and lemon). Stir, then sprinkle over the agar flakes and bring to the boil without stirring. Lower the heat and simmer for 5–7 minutes, stirring occasionally until the agar has dissolved. Pour into a heatproof jug and leave to cool for 15–20 minutes.

Divide the berries between 6 small glasses and pour the cooled liquid over the top. Agar will set at room temperature usually within the hour, but these are very nice chilled if made in advance.

Cook. Nourish. Glow: Step into Summer  is published in ebook by Michael Joseph, £2.99

Read more  Amelia Freer recipes and tips here

Like this? Sign up to our newsletter for great recipes straight to your inbox


You may also like

Amelia Freer: how to do a healthy BBQ

Amelia Freer's recipe: Green chicken

Amelia Freer: Spiralized Vegetable Quiche recipe

Amelia Freer’s Asian Chicken Pot Noodle Recipe


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M cotton poplin shorts, £12.99

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

River Island midi dress, £39

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

Topshop co-ord short sleeve shirt, £36

M&S Collection Pure linen shorts, £25

More Gloss

Skin

The best ‘super’ facial oils and how to pick one for your skin type

Trends

The best perfumes on the planet according to TikTok

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Explore More