Amelia Freer to serve a second helping of ‘Eat, Nourish, Glow’

22 July 2015
gtg-amelia-freer-news-book-main

Hot on the heels of the sell out ‘Eat, Nourish, Glow’ Amelia Freer announces she will be releasing a second cookery book in January 2016

When it comes to sound nutritional advice there has always been one woman in particular that Get The Gloss have turned too. That woman is  Amelia Freer  and over the last three years we have learnt everything from  how to beat bloating  to why  sugar really is your nemesis  from Amelia. Credited with the transformations of celebrities including  Sam Smith  and Boy George what Amelia doesn’t know about healthy eating isn’t really worth knowing.

However, the A-list aren’t Amelia’s only fans and her first book ‘Eat, Nourish, Glow’ topped the Amazon bestsellers list for numerous weeks. The follow up book, to be released at the beginning of next year, will this time focus solely on recipes (all in line with Amelia’s clean eating principles , of course) and is aptly titled: ‘Cook, Nourish, Glow’.

If you can’t wait until then to get your glow then check out our back catalogue of Amelia Freer recipes here.

Amelia’s new book ‘Cook, Nourish, Glow’, £20, Harper Collins is available to pre order now.


