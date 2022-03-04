Amelia Freer to serve a second helping of ‘Eat, Nourish, Glow’

When it comes to sound nutritional advice there has always been one woman in particular that Get The Gloss have turned too. That woman is Amelia Freer and over the last three years we have learnt everything from how to beat bloating to why sugar really is your nemesis from Amelia. Credited with the transformations of celebrities including Sam Smith and Boy George what Amelia doesn’t know about healthy eating isn’t really worth knowing.

However, the A-list aren’t Amelia’s only fans and her first book ‘Eat, Nourish, Glow’ topped the Amazon bestsellers list for numerous weeks. The follow up book, to be released at the beginning of next year, will this time focus solely on recipes (all in line with Amelia’s clean eating principles , of course) and is aptly titled: ‘Cook, Nourish, Glow’.

