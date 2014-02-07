An App a Day: Cook and Count Carbs

7 February 2014
get-the-gloss-cook-and-count-carbs-1
Official Apple Store

If you're on a low-carb diet and struggle to keep track of what's in your food, this app is just the thing writes Katie Robertson

With the recent raising of awareness on the subject of healthy eating, there has been a whole unearthing of foods that we were previously unaware contained carbohydrates. Besides the obvious potatoes, bread and rice, it seems beans, chickpeas and even fruit are the latest to join the list of carb carriers. With this list ever-growing, the task of discerning which foods contain carbohydrates and what is a healthy amount to consume is becoming incredibly daunting and dismal indeed.

However, here at GTG we think we may have just found the solution that will remove all the stress and strife from your carbohydrate conundrums with the new app, Cook & Count Carbs.

Inspired by her son who suffers from Type 1 diabetes, Health Psychologist Deborah Wilder cleverly crafted this app after her and her family were faced with the often difficult dilemma of carbohydrate counting for every meal. Like many people in Britain, the family thought they had a healthy diet and knew lots about healthy eating but didn’t exactly know what carbohydrates were, let alone how much of them were in food and drinks.

With this huge gap in the market, Deborah set out to create an app that would allow people to count the carbohydrate content of home cooked food - and what a marvel it is. Both clear and simple, this app contains a whole host of healthy, helpful features including a database of nearly 2,000 foods for reference and the ability to create and store your own recipe book. Concealed carbs are officially a thing of the past.

While originally conceived to aid diabetes sufferers, this app can in fact be used for anyone and everyone looking to monitor a healthy diet - whether you’re a diabetes sufferer, starting out as a novice chef or a pro athlete looking to monitor dietary intake; this carb counter is an all-round nutritional wonder.

Available from iTunes, £3.99 


You may also like


Editors Picks:
Things we're loving

H&M v-neck kaftan, £29.99

H&M oversized linen-blend shirt, £24.99

New Look oversized shirt, £24.99

Mango pleated satin top, £29.99

River Island midi dress, £39

M&S Collection linen blouse, £27.50

More Gloss

Wellbeing

A time to be fearless! 7 things I've learned about menopause, by Lisa Snowdon

Health

IV drips: Adele and Chrissy Teigen are plugging in to hack their energy levels, skin and immunity. But is IV therapy worth it?

Beauty

Botox with your bedding? Now you can get tweakments at John Lewis

Review

Glossy Picks: Our favourite June launches to get us ready for summer

Trends

7 genuinely useful things we learnt from Tiktok this week

Skin

Now with 1000s of 5* reviews – Boots' No7 Pro Derm Scan tells you *exactly* what your skin needs

Victoria Woodhall
Makeup

9 of the best cream bronzers to suit every budget and skin tone

Skin

Boots No7 drops a super high-strength retinol and we think it’s a clever product

Explore More