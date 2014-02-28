An App a Day: Deliciously Ella

Ella Woodward’s food blog Deliciously Ella is a household favourite here at GTG . Ever since we first laid eyes on her simple and stylish website alongside her cute cooking clips we’ve been totally hooked on her healthy, hearty and heavenly recipes.

So, imagine the shockwaves of excitement that spread through GTG HQ when we heard that our go-to online cookbook had been adapted and extended into a new pocket sized, portable app? Squeal!

Containing over 100 recipes, the Deliciously Ella app features many of her simple and easy to follow favourites such as sweet potato brownies and rainbow salad alongside new delectable dishes including almond butter cups and green goddess smoothies. Designed to be more accessible and convenient than the blog, you can now search and locate your favourite recipes in seconds, prepare them in a number of minutes and be munching within the hour - it’s our favourite answer to fresh and friendly fast food.

As ever all of Ella’s recipes are free from both gluten and refined sugars and are suitable for a whole host of dietary requirements including vegan and paleo, allowing you to cook up a health storm for any audience. However, if it’s looking more like a mid-week meal for one, never fear as many of Ella’s online recipes have also been adapted to cater for just a single serving.

For those of you who are more detox determined, there are also five different menu plans lasting either three or five days that will no doubt leave you glowing and gorgeous from the inside out.

Simple and scrummy guilt-free cooking that was Deliciously Ella’s, but is now deliciously ours.

Available on iTunes , £2.99