An App a Day: Green Kitchen

Based on the multi-award winning food blog, Green Kitchen Stories, creators David and Luise have branched out to create a hearty, healthy app that has officially put vegetarianism back on the foodie map.

The aim is simple - to encourage others to cook and eat simple vegetarian food with natural ingredients. The delectable dishes are composed straight from nature using only whole grains, good fats, fruit and vegetables, with a selection of up to 96 main courses, snacks and drinks. These include tantalisingly tasty recipes from spinach and feta pie and creamy broccoli soup to frozen pink cheesecake and peanut butter cookies.

With an easy-to-use interface and straightforward cooking instructions, each recipe clearly states whether it’s vegan, raw, gluten-free, sugar-free or whole grain to ensure you can cater to any guest or occasion. In addition, you can transfer the ingredients of each recipe into a shopping list that can be sent as an SMS straight to your phone. Now that’s our kind of convenience cooking.

It’s not just the recipes that have been whetting our appetites, the app also features a selection of beautiful photography that perfectly displays the glorious colours of clean cooking.

So if you need to spice up your vegetarian lifestyle or want to occasionally swap the steak for salad, Green Kitchen is your perfect companion.

Available on itunes , £2.99