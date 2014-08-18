An Appointment With.... Lily Simpson

Lily Simpson is, quite frankly, a role model to us all. Young and talented with an insatiable appetite for both business and nourishing, delicious food, she’s transformed the lifestyles and eating habits of time poor Londoners and top models alike with her gourmet, healthy delivery service and smart deli. I discover how she found her feet in the world of food and went on to make it her mission to bring wholesome, tasty dishes to the masses...

When and why did you decide to become a chef?

I am a self taught chef but was lucky enough to work with some really talented chefs when I set up my own catering company. I had been working in property but really wanted to get into the food industry so decided to go it alone and started a private catering company. I have always loved cooking and spent most of my childhood cooking with my dad, learning quick and easy recipes from my mum and cooking for my brothers after school. Moving into the food world seemed like a very natural step for me.

You hate the word diet - how did your healthy yet tasty cookery style evolve?

I have always had a very healthy attitude towards dieting and have never dieted, I have just always cooked from scratch and wanted to create really tasty food that didn't make me feel rubbish afterwards.

What sparked the idea to start your own business? Did you have a mentor or role model?

I had started to hear about diet delivery companies and did a little bit of research into them, tried out some competitors and thought, I can do this better and I can make the food fresher and tastier. I was in a really good position as I was already running my own catering company from a commercial kitchen. In the end, I went from coming up with the idea to launching that business in a matter of two months!

The Detox Kitchen is loved by the likes of Elle Macpherson and Gwyneth Paltrow - when did you know that you’d made it?

I guess you never really feel like you've made it because each day brings new challenges but when I receive emails from customers saying that we have transformed the way that they eat and have had a really positive effect on their lives, that’s when I feel the biggest sense of achievement.

What do you enjoy most about your job?

Definitely tasting the food that our chefs have made! Every month we have a food development meeting and the chefs present new ideas; the food is always so tasty and beautiful. It makes me feel very proud.