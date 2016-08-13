An Email Exchange With... Geeta Sidhu-Robb of Nosh Detox

Giving up her career as a lawyer in 2008, Geeta Sidhu-Robb set up food and juice programme Nosh Detox after her son's severe food allergies, asthma, eczema and anaphylaxis as a baby drove her to retrain as a food technician, nutritionist and Raw Chef. Now a household name thanks to its many award wins and popularity with celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow and Poppy Delevingne, Nosh Detox provides food and juice diet plans to address everything from problem skin to immunity and excess weight. We caught up with the busy founder to hear what makes her tick...

Hit the snooze button or up-and-at-em?

Snooze button definitely. But I set it earlier just so I have time to do that!

What does your company do in under ten words?

We deliver health and wellness solutions to high performing individuals.

Best piece of work advice you ever had?

Never give up.

Name three things in your working week you love doing?

I love writing. I love speaking to groups of women. I love interacting with other health professionals.

What are the 3 things you do every day before breakfast?

I meditate, I work out, I read something meaningful/spiritual/thoughtful.

What do you love about your job?

No one day is ever the same.

What’s cooking for work lunch?

We feed everyone that works for us so it’s whatever the kitchen has come up with. Always gluten and dairy free. And veggie for about half of us.

How do you stay organised?

By brutal discipline. And I create systems for everything.

Describe your working style in 3 words?

Innovative. Relentless. Unbridled.

Typical work attire?

Smart. I love dresses.

Name one beauty product you use every day and why?

REN youth vitality day cream. It’s light but deep.

Heels or flats, and why?

Hmm I prefer heels. They make me feel v feminine.

Worst job you ever had?

I hated being a corporate lawyer.

Notepad or iNotes?

Both.

Yoga, Pilates or HIIT and why?

HIIT because a little goes a looong way.

Who is your idol or mentor, career-wise?

Any seriously successful woman. I am easily inspired.

