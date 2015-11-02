An Email Exchange with...Leonora Bamford, creator of My Baba

The inspirational mum behind the popular parenting magazine, gave us a glimpse into the ins and outs of her working day and shared her top career advice for those balancing work, life and family

Researching pregnancy and motherhood on the internet can often be a minefield of conflicting, confusing and overwhelming information where separating the fact from the fiction can prove to be a laborious task. This was the predicament that Leonora Bamford found herself in when she found out she was pregnant with her first-born; and from her experiences arrived her brainchild, My Baba  - her successful blog turned online magazine providing top tips on parenting and pregnancy for mums and mums-to-be.

Chronicling her travels and speaking to experts in their fields, the now mother of two young children aims to inspire and help fellow parents when it comes to choosing the best for themselves and their little ‘babas.’ We caught up with the motivational mama to gain an insight into her working day, her work wardrobe and her top work mantras...

GTG: Hit the snooze button or up-and-at-em?

LB: Up-and-at-em, always.

GTG: What does your company do in under 10 words?

LB: My Baba is a popular online parenting and lifestyle magazine.

GTG: Best piece of work advice you ever had?

LB: The grass is never greener on the other side.

GTG: Name three things in your working week you love doing

LB: Brainstorming with my husband. Meeting new businesses. Editing.

GTG: What are the three things you do every day before breakfast?

LB: Kiss my husband, scoop the kids into bed for Tom and Jerry and drink a cup of warm water and lemon.

GTG: What do you love about your job?

LB: I love meeting new people. I never know who’s coming through the My Baba door in the morning, but what I do know is that I’m going to learn something!

GTG: What’s cooking for work lunch?

LB: Daylesford Eat To Be Heathy or Chisou take-out.

GTG: How do you stay organised?

LB: I’m a copious list maker - I get that from my father. I can’t go to bed until I have a list for the next day.

GTG: Describe your working style in 3 words

LB: Easy, relaxed and comfy.

GTG: Typical work attire?

LB: J Brand jeans, boots, Rag & Bone tee and a blazer. I’m never without a cross body bag and a rucksack overflowing with papers.

GTG: Heels or flats and why?

LB: Flats by day and heels by night. A great friend who did the nursery drop with me used to only wear heels and said she wanted to go to work wearing something her husband could take her on a date in. I WISH I could do that, but I get moody with sore feet.

GTG: Worst job you ever had?

LB: I love working, I’m weird like that. I can’t remember a bad one.

GTG: Notepad or i-notes?

LB: Old school notepad always.

GTG: Yoga, Pilates or HIIT and why?

LB: If I can, all of the above. My mother-in-law got me into yoga and I can’t live without it. I try and do 15 minutes speed yoga every day. Pilates is for me and I love it and I love a proper old workout if I’ve got a lot on my mind and need to get rid of some energy.

