An Email Exchange with...Leonora Bamford, creator of My Baba

Researching pregnancy and motherhood on the internet can often be a minefield of conflicting, confusing and overwhelming information where separating the fact from the fiction can prove to be a laborious task. This was the predicament that Leonora Bamford found herself in when she found out she was pregnant with her first-born; and from her experiences arrived her brainchild, My Baba - her successful blog turned online magazine providing top tips on parenting and pregnancy for mums and mums-to-be.

Chronicling her travels and speaking to experts in their fields, the now mother of two young children aims to inspire and help fellow parents when it comes to choosing the best for themselves and their little ‘babas.’ We caught up with the motivational mama to gain an insight into her working day, her work wardrobe and her top work mantras...

GTG: Hit the snooze button or up-and-at-em?

LB: Up-and-at-em, always.

GTG: What does your company do in under 10 words?

LB: My Baba is a popular online parenting and lifestyle magazine.

GTG: Best piece of work advice you ever had?

LB: The grass is never greener on the other side.

GTG: Name three things in your working week you love doing

LB: Brainstorming with my husband. Meeting new businesses. Editing.