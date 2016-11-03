An Email Exchange with... Lily and Meryl of Imbibery London

Riding the wave of the cold-pressed juice trend, Lily and Meryl met at uni in the U.S before moving to the Big Smoke and deciding to set up Imbibery London. Creating a brand that offers easy access to cold-pressed juice without enforcing tough detox cleanses, their nutrient-rich drinks have become a firm favourite around the city. Here we asked the women behind the brand to share a few insights into what makes them tick…

Hit the snooze button or up-and-at-em?

Up and at em!

What does your company do in under 10 words?

We make the best organic, raw, cold-pressed juices in the UK.

Best piece of work advice you ever had?

You can only do by doing (in other words, don't over think it, just get started!).

Name three things in your working week you love doing?

1) drinking juice

2) strategising and innovating

3) interacting with clients when we visit our various stockists

What are the 3 things you do every day before breakfast?

1) drink warm water with our 100% Lemon Shot, and then another 1/2 litre of water

2) Meditate

3) Dry brush

What do you love about your job?

Everything! We love that we really help people and have turned them on to a healthy lifestyle. We love drinking our juice. And we love working together.